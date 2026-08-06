No proposal to blend ethanol with jet fuel, Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on claims made by Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday rejected claims of ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Naidu said there is no proposal to do so and that spreading misinformation on aviation safety creates needless anxiety among air travellers. The clarification came after former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he learned from sources that the government was planning to blend ethanol with ATF.

Naidu stressed that ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. The minister added that SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally, and undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards.

"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority," the minister said in a post on X.

Arvind Kejriwal's claim

Kejriwal shared an article on X, stating that ethanol and other synthetic hydrocarbons have been allowed to be mixed into ATF in the country.

"Sources indicate that Modi govt plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this cud seriously compromise the safety of flights," he had posted on the social media platform.

He even alleged that the government would soon blend ethanol in diesel as well and urged people to avoid purchasing new petrol and diesel vehicles for the time being.

Amit Malviya slams Kejriwal

Earlier, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya slammed Kejriwal, saying he is spreading "fake news" and creating undue "panic", which is his "old habit".

Malviya asserted that the Centre has clearly stated that there was no decision on ethanol mixing beyond E20.

E20 fuel safe

The government has already stated that E20 fuel is safe for vehicles. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process in consultation with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other technical institutions.

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