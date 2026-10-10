Ranbir Kapoor as Ram bows before Arun Govil's Dashrath in new Ramayana posters; performs asthi visarjan

The makers of Ramayana have shared two new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. One shows Ram bowing before his father, while the other depicts him performing asthi visarjan, the ritual immersion of his father's ashes in a sacred river.

The makers shared both the posters with the caption, 'A father bound by a promise. A son bound by duty. Neither knew this goodbye would be their last.'

See the posters here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Arun Govil feature in new Ramayana posters

The two images focus on Ram and Dashrath's relationship. While one captures Ram bowing before the king, the other shows him carrying out the final rites for his father. The moments offer a glimpse of the family relationships at the centre of the epic.

Arun Govil's casting is also notable for viewers familiar with the television adaptation of Ramayan. He played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's popular 1987 series. This time, he will portray Dashrath, the king of Ayodhya and Ram's father.

Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chadha's characters revealed

The latest posters follow the introduction of Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. In the Ramayana, Kaikeyi asks King Dashrath to fulfil two promises, setting in motion the events that lead to Ram's exile. Manthara, her attendant, influences her decision.

The characters are central to this part of the story, which sets the stage for Ram's departure from Ayodhya and the events that follow.

Ramayana release date: When will the film release?

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. However, the film will release in India on November 8. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027. The makers have not announced a specific release date for the sequel.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being made as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The project has attracted attention for its large cast and scale.

Ramayana cast and crew

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Its music is being composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara in Ramayana new posters: 'Two wishes and cunning whispers'