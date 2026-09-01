Jet fuel prices for domestic airlines increased by Rs 6.28 per litre; will flight travel get costlier?

State-owned oil marketing companies have increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by Rs 6.28 per litre. This is the second consecutive month jet fuel prices have increased. With the latest price increase, aviation fuel rates have risen to Rs 121.28 per litre from Rs 115, representing a jump of 5.46 per cent. ATF prices have risen sharply since the escalation of the Middle East conflict in early 2026.

"ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices for domestic airlines increased by Rs 6.28/litre to Rs 121.28/litre from Rs 115.00," state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the second consecutive month when ATF prices for domestic airlines have been hiked. The prices were increased by Rs 5 per litre on August 1, 2026. Earlier in July, ATF prices were reduced by Rs 5 per litre.

Will flight travel get costlier?

ATF accounts for about 35-40 per cent of an airline's overall operating expenditure in India, making jet fuel prices a key cost for domestic carriers. Higher ATF prices are expected to increase operating costs for airlines. Higher fuel prices can eventually lead to higher airfares. However, air ticket prices are also influenced by factors such as passenger demand, competition among carriers, and seat availability.

Govt reduced windfall gains tax

Earlier in August, the government had cut windfall gains tax on exports of petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning August 15.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) on exports of ATF was set at Rs 19.5 per litre, down from Rs 22 per litre. SAED on diesel exports was reduced to Rs 24 per litre, from Rs 25.5 per litre.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.

The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

It also aimed to prevent exporters from taking undue advantage of price differences, as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.

The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.

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