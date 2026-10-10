CM Dhami hits out at Rahul Gandhi, accuses INDIA bloc of opposing SIR out of political frustration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, claiming they are unable to accept that PM Narendra Modi, who was born into an ordinary family, is leading the country. Dhami said India's national flag was flying high because people's faith in the country had been restored under PM Modi's leadership.Taking aim at the Congress leadership, Dhami alleged that the party and Rahul Gandhi could not accept that someone outside a political family was running the country. He also took a swipe at the Nehru-Gandhi family, claiming it believed that only its members could govern India.

Fairness of electoral process is responsibility of EC, says CM Dhami

Chief Minister Dhami said that the objective of the SIR is to ensure accurate, transparent, and error-free voter lists, ensuring the inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral rolls. The Election Commission of India is a constitutional body and has an important responsibility to maintain the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

CM Dhami questions intention of Congress for opposing SIR

He questioned the Congress for opposing SIR and said the Congress and its allies were constantly spreading misleading propaganda on the issue, while it should also look at the history of its rule. “There has been a process of particularly thorough revision of voter lists in the past, but Congress had no objection to it at that time. Questioning the same kind of process today highlights the double standard nature of Congress,” he said.

He said that the attitude of the Congress and the INDIA bloc showed their political desperation and having lost the confidence of the people, the Congress is now trying to divert attention from its political failures by creating unnecessary controversy over the constitutional processes.

CM Dhami said that political opposition has its place in a democracy but it is not appropriate to create unnecessary distrust among the people towards constitutional institutions and democratic processes. Congress should speak based on facts instead of spreading confusion, he added.

Dhami attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Dhami said, "India's national flag is flying high because, under Modi ji's leadership, the faith of every Indian has been restored. Some political parties, particularly the Congress and its 'prince' Rahul Gandhi, cannot digest the fact that Narendra Modi, who was born into an ordinary family, is running the country."

He alleged that the Congress believed no one outside its own family could govern India. Referring to successive leaders from the Nehru-Gandhi family, Dhami said, "They think that nobody except them can run this country. First, Jawaharlal Nehru ran it, then Rahul's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, then his father, Rajiv Gandhi, and then his mother."

Dhami also referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, claiming that he had operated under the family's control. "Manmohan Singh ji was run by remote control," he said.

Dhami says Congress wants control over Parliament and country

Continuing his attack, Dhami alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress wanted Parliament and the country to function according to their wishes. "Now they think that Parliament should function according to their wishes and the country should also run according to their wishes," he said.

Dhami also contrasted India's progress under PM Modi with what he described as the Congress's limited achievements over seven decades. He said, "Modi ji has taken the country 110% forward, while in 70 years, they could not even take it forward by 10%."

Also Read:

'Gratitude to people for their continuous blessings': PM Modi thanks voters for BJP's win in bypolls