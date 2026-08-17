BJP's new national team: Amit Malviya among 22 former office-bearers missing | Check who is in, who is out

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing together a mix of experienced leaders, younger faces and representatives from different regions and social groups. The reshuffle has brought several new faces into key organisational positions. However, the absence of several prominent leaders from the new team has drawn considerable attention.

As many as 22 prominent figures who held key organisational positions in the previous team have not been included in their current roles. The list includes well-known names such as Amit Malviya, Pankaja Munde, Saroj Pandey and Laxmikant Vajpayee. While several leaders have been dropped from key organisational positions, others have been promoted or assigned new responsibilities as part of the reshuffle.

The announcement comes nearly six months after Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP national president and marks his first major overhaul of the party’s national organisation.

Here is a look at the key changes in the BJP's new national team:

Who is in

Smriti Irani: National General Secretary Vasundhara Raje Scindia: National Vice President; retained D Purandeswari: National Vice President Rekha Verma: National Vice President; retained Baijayant Panda: National Vice President; retained Tariq Mansoor: National Vice President; retained Lal Singh Arya: National Vice President; promoted from SC Morcha President Saudan Singh: National Joint General Secretary (Organization); new responsibility from Vice President Shiv Prakash: National Joint General Secretary (Organization); retained Harish Dwivedi: National General Secretary; promoted Vinod Tawde: National General Secretary; retained Sunil Bansal: National General Secretary; retained Piyush Goyal: National Treasurer; returned to office Kavita Patidar: National Secretary Sangeeta Yadav: National Secretary Roop Kumari Chaudhary: President of the BJP Mahila Morcha Preeti Gandhi: Social Media Co-Convener Tarun Chugh: National Office In-charge Rituraj Sinha: Cell Complex Co-Convener Pradeep Bhandari: Media Co-Convener; new responsibility from National Spokesperson Siddharth Yadav: Media Co-Convener; new responsibility from National Spokesperson

Who is out

Arun Singh: National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam: National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal: National General Secretary Saroj Pandey: National Vice President DK Aruna: National Vice President M Chuba Ao: National Vice President Abdullakutty: National Vice President Laxmikant Vajpayee: National Vice President Lata Usendi: National Vice President Arvind Menon: National Secretary Pankaja Munde: National Secretary Alka Gurjar: National Secretary Om Prakash Dhurve: National Secretary Narendra Singh: National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: National Secretary Surendra Nagar: National Secretary Om Prakash Dhanak: National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa: National Secretary Rajesh Agrawal: Treasurer Naresh Bansal: Joint Treasurer Amit Malviya: IT Cell Convener Sanjay Mayukh: Media Cell Co-Convener

First meeting of BJP's national office-bearers likely on August 22

The first meeting of the BJP's new national team under the leadership of party chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be held on August 22, according to sources. "The first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP National Team under President Nitin Nabin will be held on the morning of August 22," a source told news agency ANI.

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