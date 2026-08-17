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BJP's new national team: Amit Malviya among 22 former office-bearers missing | Check who is in, who is out

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Published: ,Updated:

Nitin Nabin's new team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin
BJP chief Nitin Nabin Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing together a mix of experienced leaders, younger faces and representatives from different regions and social groups. The reshuffle has brought several new faces into key organisational positions. However, the absence of several prominent leaders from the new team has drawn considerable attention.

 As many as 22 prominent figures who held key organisational positions in the previous team have not been included in their current roles. The list includes well-known names such as Amit Malviya, Pankaja Munde, Saroj Pandey and Laxmikant Vajpayee. While several leaders have been dropped from key organisational positions, others have been promoted or assigned new responsibilities as part of the reshuffle.

The announcement comes nearly six months after Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP national president and marks his first major overhaul of the party’s national organisation.

Here is a look at the key changes in the BJP's new national team:

Who is in

  1. Smriti Irani: National General Secretary
  2. Vasundhara Raje Scindia: National Vice President; retained
  3. D Purandeswari: National Vice President
  4. Rekha Verma: National Vice President; retained
  5. Baijayant Panda: National Vice President; retained
  6. Tariq Mansoor: National Vice President; retained
  7. Lal Singh Arya: National Vice President; promoted from SC Morcha President
  8. Saudan Singh: National Joint General Secretary (Organization); new responsibility from Vice President
  9. Shiv Prakash: National Joint General Secretary (Organization); retained
  10. Harish Dwivedi: National General Secretary; promoted
  11. Vinod Tawde: National General Secretary; retained
  12. Sunil Bansal: National General Secretary; retained
  13. Piyush Goyal: National Treasurer; returned to office
  14. Kavita Patidar: National Secretary
  15. Sangeeta Yadav: National Secretary
  16. Roop Kumari Chaudhary: President of the BJP Mahila Morcha
  17. Preeti Gandhi: Social Media Co-Convener
  18. Tarun Chugh: National Office In-charge
  19. Rituraj Sinha: Cell Complex Co-Convener
  20. Pradeep Bhandari: Media Co-Convener; new responsibility from National Spokesperson
  21. Siddharth Yadav: Media Co-Convener; new responsibility from National Spokesperson

Who is out

  1. Arun Singh: National General Secretary
  2. Dushyant Gautam: National General Secretary
  3. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal: National General Secretary
  4. Saroj Pandey: National Vice President
  5. DK Aruna: National Vice President
  6. M Chuba Ao: National Vice President
  7. Abdullakutty: National Vice President
  8. Laxmikant Vajpayee: National Vice President
  9. Lata Usendi: National Vice President
  10. Arvind Menon: National Secretary
  11. Pankaja Munde: National Secretary
  12. Alka Gurjar: National Secretary
  13. Om Prakash Dhurve: National Secretary
  14. Narendra Singh: National Secretary
  15. Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: National Secretary
  16. Surendra Nagar: National Secretary
  17. Om Prakash Dhanak: National Secretary
  18. Manjinder Singh Sirsa: National Secretary
  19. Rajesh Agrawal: Treasurer
  20. Naresh Bansal: Joint Treasurer
  21. Amit Malviya: IT Cell Convener
  22. Sanjay Mayukh: Media Cell Co-Convener

First meeting of BJP's national office-bearers likely on August 22

The first meeting of the BJP's new national team under the leadership of party chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be held on August 22, according to sources. "The first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP National Team under President Nitin Nabin will be held on the morning of August 22," a source told news agency ANI.

Also Read

'Experience, energy and grassroots connect': PM Modi, Nitin Nabin congratulate new office bearers

Nitin Nabin names Raje, Madhav BJP vice presidents; Smriti Irani becomes general secretary

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BJP Nitin Nabin Bjp General Secretary Bjp Vice President
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