Keran Valley along LoC witnesses historic I-Day celebration at midnight with fireworks and patriotic fervours

Srinagar:

Keran Valley, along the LoC in Kashmir witnessed historic 80th Independence Day celebration at midnight with fireworks and patriotic slogans. The entire country along with Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the Independence Day with full fervour and enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unfurled the National Flag at Srinagar’s iconic Bakshi Stadium. In his Independence Day speech, CM Omar Abdullah said, “When I look across the border and across the Line of Control (LoC) today at their prevailing conditions, I realise that the decision taken by our leaders for us 80 years ago was indeed the right decision. Those who raised that call, 'Hamlawar Khabardar', were right, and the sacrifices they rendered were fully justified... Today, when we look at the state of affairs in that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC), it brings pain, regret, and deep distress. I realise that perhaps if our circumstances had not been altered in 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir from that region might today be protesting to rejoin us.”

“That part of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to us. We consider those people our very own—none of them are strangers; none are outsiders. Even today, seats are reserved for them in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the hope that, one day or another, they will be able to occupy and utilise those vacant seats. The two greatest strengths of our nation are our Democracy and our Federalism. Safeguarding democracy at all costs, strengthening democracy under every circumstance, and keeping democracy alive are our foremost responsibilities. Alongside this, protecting and reinforcing federalism in this country is a duty from which we cannot step back,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

PM Modi urges Opposition to back Women's Reservation

PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, called on political parties to ensure 33% representation for women in State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. He highlighted the role of women public representatives in Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

Modi referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by Parliament and spoke about the political challenges surrounding women's representation over the past 40 years. He appealed to political parties to come forward and ensure greater representation for women.

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