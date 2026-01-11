Iran protests: At least 203 killed so far; Tehran warns US over potential military action Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said officials are willing to listen to protesters, but warned that some rioters are attempting to 'destroy the entire society.'

Tehran:

At least 203 people have so far been killed in nationwide protests in Iran over soaring inflation and the rising cost of food and essential goods. The death count is feared to be far higher than the given figure, AP reported citing an activist.

Anti-government protests erupted across the streets of Iran’s capital, as demonstrators voiced their anger over economic woes. The Iranian government has accused the United States of instigating the unrest. Meanwhile, internet access remains restricted in several regions amid ardent protests.

Ready to listen to protesters, says Iran's president

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said officials are willing to listen to protesters, but warned that some rioters are attempting to “destroy the entire society.” His remarks signal a tougher stance from the reformist leader, who has so far struggled to calm public anger.

Demonstrations across the country have escalated as frustration over Iran’s struggling economy turns into a direct challenge to the nation’s theocratic system.

Iran’s warning to US and Israel

Iran’s parliament speaker has warned that the United States and Israel would become “legitimate targets” if America launches a military strike against the country.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the statement during a heated session in the Iranian parliament. Lawmakers crowded the chamber and shouted, “Death to America” as tensions rose.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets. We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat,” Ghalibaf said.

The warning comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump, who had indicated the possibility of military action against Iran.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before.The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social extending help to protestors.

ALSO READ: 'Iran is looking at freedom': Trump says US 'stands ready to help' as deadly protests rage