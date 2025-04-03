The day Vikrant Massey kept weeping on the sets of 12th Fail | Birthday Special Know about the time when Vikrant Massey cried on the sets of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail. The actor recalls his early life and turned emotional.

Actor who rose to fame from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is celebrating his 38th birthday today, April 3, 2025. The film which showed the real life of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi received a very good response at the box office. However, most people didn't know that the actor who got fame for his role in 12th Fail had come a long way in his acting career. He worked very hard to become what is he today. Let us tell you about the moment when the Sector 36 actor kept crying while shooting the climax scene of 12th Fail.

During the shoot of 12th Fail's climax scene, the film's assistant director Jaskunwar Kohli shared a still from the Vikrant Massey starrer where the actor couldn't stop himself from breaking out on the sets. The cinematographer Jaskunwar Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of the 38-year-old actor with the caption, 'I will never forget this moment, during the shoot of the final result scene, Vikrant Massey had to fall onto his knees again and again. But no matter how many takes it took, he cried so deeply every time that it was unbelievable. In the middle of takes when he would be standing, ready for the shot, he would keep muttering one line to himself, 'Main bhi yahan tak bina oxygen support ke pahuncha hoon, woh bhi nange pair'.'

In the post, the Bollywood actor can be seen sitting on the floor crying while shooting the ending scene from the movie 12th Fail. The climax scene also includes Medha Shankr, who played the character of IRS Officer Shraddha consolidating Manoj aka Vikrant. The actor said, 'It’s taken me 19 years to get here… and I’ve also reached here without oxygen support Medha… barefoot… it’s my story as well'.

Check the post below:

Vikrant Massey made his acting debut with the soap opera, 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom', in 2007 and continued to work in several television drama series including Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. The Bollywood actor is also known for his brilliant role in the movies i.e., A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Haseen Dillruba and 2024 release Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial Sector 36. He will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Shanaya Kapoor.

