Noida International Airport to begin commercial flight operations from Jun 15, marking milestone in aviation

Noida:

Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers. The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday announced that it will start commercial flight operations from June 15, marking a key milestone in the long-awaited greenfield aviation project in Uttar Pradesh. IndiGo will operate the first passenger flight from the airport, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express, according to a statement issued by the airport operator.

The commencement of operations comes after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

IndiGo will operate the first flight

IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the beginning of scheduled passenger services. Akasa Air and Air India Express will also launch their services shortly thereafter. Detailed information regarding flight schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course.

Developed to cater to the growing demand for air travel, this airport offers a blend of modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations, and robust multimodal connectivity. It is designed to provide passengers with a seamless travel experience while enabling airlines to conduct reliable and cost-efficient operations.

The commencement of commercial operations represents a significant step toward strengthening regional connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment.

Operational procedures are in compliance with regulatory requirements

The approval confirms that the airport's security framework, systems and operational procedures are in compliance with regulatory requirements ahead of the start of commercial services. Further details on flight schedules, destinations and passenger facilities will be announced in due course, the statement said.

Developed to cater to the growing demand for air travel in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, the airport has been designed with modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and multimodal connectivity, it added.

Airport aims to ensure a seamless passenger experience

The airport aims to ensure a seamless passenger experience while providing airlines with cost-efficient and reliable operational facilities. The beginning of commercial operations would significantly boost regional connectivity and support economic growth, trade, tourism and investment in the broader region, according to officials.

Noida International Airport (IATA code: DXN) will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh to major domestic and international destinations. The facility currently includes one runway and one passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 12 million passengers.

According to its long-term master plan, the airport is likely to scale up its capacity to handle over 70 million passengers annually in phases over the concession period. Describing it as a "world-class airport", the statement said the facility blends Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality and will offer a wide range of passenger services and commercial amenities. NIA also reiterated its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions, supported by sustainable design principles and environmentally responsible operations.

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