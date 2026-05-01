Mojtaba Khamenei in perfect health despite injuries: Iran Supreme Leader's key aide gives health update

Tehran:

Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, Member of the Assembly of Experts and the Deputy for International Affairs in the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, on Friday dismissed claims by the US on Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and said that the leader is perfect health and doing good, Fars News Agency reported. Qomi said that such tactics are used by the West to elicit their reaction and engage in rumour mongering.

"Some people ask about the health status of His Eminence the Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei. This is a trick used by the enemy, who wants to say, 'Why is he not present? Why doesn't he send an audio or video message? Why don't the people who have visited him come forward and speak?' They want to use these questions to force us into reacting, so they can achieve their goals," he said, as quoted by Fars News Agency.

Iranian officials now focused on preserving Supreme Leader's life

Qomi said that despite his injuries, Iranian officials were now focused on preserving the Supreme Leader's life. "Right now, the most important issue for us is to help preserve the life of His Eminence the Leader, who is currently the Proof of God on earth. And I assure you that despite the injuries he sustained there, Almighty God preserved him as a treasure for the Shia," he said.

Qomi also confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei was in the building which was bombed, but was ultimately saved. "He was in that very building that was bombed, where others were martyred. Just minutes before the explosion, by God's will he had gone into the courtyard. God wanted him to be preserved," he said.

Mojtaba is in perfect health and is actively managing affairs

"Currently, he is in perfect health and is actively managing affairs. He oversees matters related to negotiations and field operations with his direct supervision. Recently, he even gave specific instructions to the negotiating team regarding what actions to take under various conditions. He has full command over the situation," Qomi added, as reported by Fars News agency.

Earlier, on April 28, Deputy Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, had said that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is in "a good situation and fine".

"The situation of our Supreme Leader, Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, is, thanks to God, good. According to the communication that we had a couple of days ago, he is in a good situation, he's fine," Ziyaeenia said in an interview with ANI.

Mojtaba Khamenei has largely remained out of public view

The New York Times had reported earlier that Mojtaba Khamenei has largely remained out of public view following the February 28 airstrikes on the compound of the former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, where he had been residing. The attack also led to the deaths of his wife and son.Since then, access to Mojtaba Khamenei has been highly restricted, with only a limited circle--primarily medical personnel--attending to him as he recovers from injuries sustained in the strikes, The New York Times reported.

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