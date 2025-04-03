Chhorii 2 trailer featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan is intense and terrifying | WATCH The trailer of the film 'Chhorii 2' has been released. Apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha, the sequel also features Soha Ali Khan.

The birth of daughters is not good news for everyone. This is a bitter truth of society. There are many such stories buried in history, where daughters were put to death as soon as they were born. Attempts have been made to portray these stories in films and serials. The horror film 'Chhorii 2' featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha is bringing a similar story. Its trailer has been released on Thursday, and it is nothing less than terrifying. Moreover, Soha Ali Khan's entry in the trailer is impactful.

Chhorii 2 trailer is out now

Directed by Vishal Furia, this film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in important roles. Gender discrimination is the main plot of the film. It has emotions as well as horror. In the opening scene of the trailer, a woman tells a story to a little girl. She says, 'There was a very big kingdom. It had a king. One day a girl was born in his house. The king got angry'. The girl asks, 'Why angry?' 'Because the king wanted a boy, not a girl at all'. The girl asks in surprise, 'Then what happened?' It is told, 'The king called his maid.' The trailer begins after these lines. Later, Soha Ali Khan is seen wearing a veil. Seeing the danger looming over her daughter, Nushrratt has lines of worry and panic on her face. She says, 'My daughter is still very young'. The girl is ordered to be killed and set on fire.

Users have a positive response

The trailer looks intense at the same time terrifying. The tagline reads 'The danger will increase, the fear will increase'. The question remains whether that king is still alive. The makers claim that this time the story is more terrifying. This film will be released on OTT. Users are giving a positive response to the trailer. A user wrote, 'Can't wait.' Another comment read, 'Seated!'

When and where will the film be released?

Let us tell you that this film is a sequel to the horror film 'Chhorii' which was released in the year 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. After about four years, now the sequel 'Chhorii 2' will hit Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

