BSNL's 160-day plan offers 320GB of data and unlimited calling

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

BSNL, the government telecom agency has introduced a new recharge plan which is set to provide significant relief to its customers by introducing a long-lasting plan for the prepaid users.

The new plan which costs Rs 997 recharge plan provides substantial benefits, including long-term validity, extensive data, unlimited calling, and additional perks like free call tunes and daily SMS.

The new plan from the company offers long-term validity and affordable rates, to help users address the rising costs of plans from private telecom service providers available in the country.

BSNL's 4G network expansion

BSNL is proactively working on expanding its 4G network across the country, to improve customer convenience. For those feeling the pinch from the recent price hikes by Jio, Airtel, or VI, the government-owned telecom service with the plans to present a cost-effective alternative. Also, the recharge plan will provide numerous benefits, including free calling and extensive data.

Details of the BSNL plan

The featured plan (Rs 997), may seem high initially, but it offers excellent value when compared to similar offerings from other companies. This plan eliminates frequent recharging trouble for 160 days (for almost five months), enabling users to make unlimited calls to any network without additional charges.

320GB data offer

For data-heavy users, this plan is particularly appealing and includes 320GB of data, which could translate to 2GB of data per day. Once the daily limit is reached, users could still use the internet at a reduced speed of 40kbps, by ensuring continuous connectivity.

Additional benefits

This recharge plan further caters the users to enjoy Callertunes service by offering free access to BSNL Tunes which will last for two months (60 days). Furthermore, over 8 crore users could benefit from 100 SMS per day, further enhancing the value of this plan.

ALSO READ: Meta launches ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India: Details

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 versus OnePlus Nord 3: Which feels better?