OnePlus Nord 4 launched with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging: Price, features and more

The OnePlus Nord 4 has officially launched in India, under the price tag of Rs 30,000. The new model is significantly cheaper than the Nord 3 which retailed at Rs 33,999. The smartphone has been equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and promises 4 years of Android OS updates. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from July 20 onwards and will go on open sale on August 2 from the Amazon store. As part of the launch offer, you will get up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards.

Here is the price tag:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 35,999

OnePlus Nord 4: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a 6.74-inch U8+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the device comes with three RAM options- 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR5X. For the storage, the device will be available in three options: 128GB UFS 3.1 to 512GB UFS 4.0.

The device runs on Android 14 OS and comes with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Backed by a 5,500mAh battery which supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company claims that the device will charge from 1 to 100 per cent in just 28 minutes.

For photography, the Nord 4 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera featuring a Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle rear camera. On the front, the device will come with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Additional Features

Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

0809 AAC Linear Motor and IR Blaster

Alert Slider

AI and IP rating

Marching towards the race of AI, the new Nord 4 will include several AI features like AI Audio Summary for meeting transcriptions, AI Text Translate and AI Note Summary for summarizing emails. The device is further protected by IP65-rated, making it resistant to rain and splashes.

The device further aims at delivering a premium experience at a more economical price tag.

