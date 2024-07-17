Meta launches ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India: Details

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Meta

Meta, a social media platform led by Mark Zuckerberg introduced a verified subscription plan on Wednesday, for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India.

The new Meta Verified for businesses will offer the users a verified badge, which will enhance their account support, and impersonation protection along with additional features to support discovery and connection.

The plan starts at as little as Rs 639 for a single app per month and goes up to Rs 21,000, which is an introductory discounted rate for two apps per month, said the company.

Meta Verified now offers four subscription plans to give businesses increased options for selecting a plan which is best suited to their needs.

The subscription plans for Indian users are available for purchase only through the official stores- iOS (App Store) or Android (Play Store) at this time for businesses on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

The company said, “Businesses have an option to either purchase Meta Verified for Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp or do a bundled purchase for Facebook and Instagram.”

It was last year when Meta began with the test to learn how it can offer the most valuable subscription toolkit to help businesses achieve their goals on its apps.

Earlier this year (2024), Meta further announced the expansion of the initial test from one subscription plan to four.

Last month, the company followed it up with the launch of Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp.

The expanded Meta Verified business offering on Facebook and Instagram includes the verified badge along with enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 versus OnePlus Nord 3: Which feels better?

The OnePlus Nord 4 has been launched in India, as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 3- with a lower price tag and significant upgrades. Here's a comparison to help you decide if it's worth upgrading.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 goes for sale via Flipkart: First look and impression

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging supports.

Inputs from IANS