Lovely Professional University suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term exams amid violent protests

Chandigarh:

Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara has suspended regular academic classes for 10 days and postponed its mid-term examinations amid violent protests on the campus over an alleged rape case. The university's decision comes after students staged protests and unrest following the circulation of claims on social media about the alleged sexual assault of a female student on campus. In a statement issued to students, LPU said regular classes would remain suspended from September 28 for 10 days. The university also announced that the mid-term examinations had been postponed until further notice. A fresh examination schedule will be issued separately through the University Management System (UMS). "Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said.

LPU asks students to stay indoors amid unrest

The university has also given students the option of returning to their hometowns during the 10-day break after consulting their parents or guardians. Those who remain on campus have been advised to stay inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or participation in activities linked to the unrest. "Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated. LPU appealed to students to remain calm, follow instructions issued by the authorities and rely on official channels for further updates.

How did the LPU protests begin?

The unrest erupted in Phagwara early Sunday after claims circulated on social media that a female student had allegedly been raped inside the university campus. Students gathered in large numbers and the protest later turned violent, with reports of damage to campus property and disruption on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. However,

the allegations have not been established. Police have said that their investigation is underway and that the facts surrounding the reported incident are yet to be ascertained. The university has also disputed the claims being circulated and urged students and others not to rely on unverified information.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person in connection with the allegation. Police have said that CCTV footage, forensic material and phone data will be examined as part of the investigation, while a Special Investigation Team has also been constituted.

Police probe allegation, identity of accused not known

At present, the identity of the alleged accused has not been established. Police have not confirmed that a rape took place on the university campus. The police investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the allegation and determine whether the reported offence occurred. Officials have also indicated that student representatives would be involved in the process as the probe progresses. The distinction is important as the allegations circulating online have not yet been independently established by the authorities.

(With inputs from ANI)

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