'Your heroism saved countless lives': SpiceJet praises its former employee Captain Smit Machchhar

New Delhi:

SpiceJet Airline has lauded Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during the terrifying mid-air incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, saying his actions helped save countless lives. In a post on X, SpiceJet expressed its "heartfelt prayers and deepest respect" for Machchhar, who was seriously injured during the incident involving the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. "Our heartfelt prayers and deepest respect go out to Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroic courage aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073. Your heroism saved countless lives today," the airline stated.

"Captain Smit worked at SpiceJet for more than 10 years. His courage and selfless actions are a true embodiment of the values we hold dear at SpiceJet," it added. "His SpiceJet family joins millions across the country and around the world in wishing him a complete and swift recovery. You are a hero to us all, Captain," SpiceJet added.

Captain Smit Machchhar's heroic role in flydubai flight incident

Captain Machchhar was operating flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a serious incident unfolded inside the cockpit on Wednesday (September 30). The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 174 passengers, experienced a sharp loss of altitude during the emergency. According to reports, Captain Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who was subsequently overpowered with the assistance of people on board. Despite suffering injuries, Captain Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and help secure the cockpit.

The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Captain Machchhar was subsequently taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for treatment and has been reported to be stable.

Captain Machchhar's long association with SpiceJet

Machchhar has a significant connection with SpiceJet, having spent more than a decade with the Indian airline before moving to flydubai. Reports indicate that he joined SpiceJet in 2011 and went on to serve in senior flying roles, including as a line training captain. He later moved to flydubai in 2022 as a direct-entry captain. He has accumulated more than 9,750 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 family, according to reports.

Indian pilot receives widespread praise

Captain Machchhar's actions have drawn praise in India and abroad following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his family and praised his bravery, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US President Donald Trump also hailed the Indian pilot's actions mid-air to save the lives of more than 170 passengers.

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