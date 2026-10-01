Akash exported to 3 countries; Armenia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan now boast of India-made missile system

India’s indigenous Akash air defence system has been successfully exported to three countries -- Armenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday, underlining the growing global demand for Indian-made military equipment.

"The first customer was Armenia, which has taken multiple batteries. Thereafter, we've also exported it to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Production has stabilised. We have additional orders for our own services, and I'm sure there will be many more from various parts of the world," Singh told ANI in an exclusive interaction.

Singh described Akash as one of India's defence-sector success stories and said the system reflected the maturation of the country's indigenous missile design and manufacturing capabilities.

“Akash, I would say that it is one of our success stories. It shows the maturing of our indigenous missile design and production system. It is effective in dealing with high-velocity aerial targets,” he said.

The Defence Secretary said production of the Akash system has stabilised, with procurement continuing for the Indian Armed Forces even as India expands its presence in international defence markets.

Akash's combat performance and operational record

Akash gained significant operational attention during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India faced drone and missile attacks from Pakistan. The Defence Ministry said indigenous systems, including Akash, were deployed as part of India's layered air-defence network and that Akash demonstrated strong performance during the operation.

The DRDO describes Akash as a short-range surface-to-air missile system capable of simultaneously engaging multiple targets. The system is operational with both the Indian Air Force and Indian Army and has been deployed in combat areas.

The government has also highlighted the system's role in countering aerial threats during Operation Sindoor, while stressing that India's air-defence response involved several systems operating together.

An upgraded version, Akash Prime, has further expanded the system's capabilities. In July 2025, Akash Prime successfully destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial targets during a high-altitude trial in Ladakh, demonstrating its ability to operate at altitudes above 4,500 metres.

Akash has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Earlier in September, Singh said cost advantage was among India's key strengths in the global defence export market and said the government expects defence exports to reach Rs 50,000 crore over the next two years.

At the 13th PAFI Annual Forum 2026 panel discussion on “Building India's Competitive Advantage”, he also identified.

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