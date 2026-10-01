The man behind the pilot: Who are the people in Smit Machchhar's family? Know all about them

Captain Smit Machchhar is currently in the spotlight following the terrifying incident involving a flydubai flight, but an older conversation offers a much more personal glimpse into the man behind the pilot's uniform. In an episode of "Bonafide Banter with Zalak Mehta", Machchhar opened up about his family, his parents' reaction to his career choice, marriage, fatherhood and the effort it took to balance flying with life at home.

The conversation with Mehta, who described him as a pilot with more than 17 years of flying experience, went beyond aviation and into the parts of his life that rarely make it into the cockpit. From a career path that initially pointed towards the family business to the children waiting for him at home, Machchhar shared several details about the people and choices that shaped him.

He was expected to join the family business

Becoming a pilot was not always on Machchhar's radar. After school, he enrolled in textile engineering because the course was connected to his family's business. He later pursued management studies with the intention of helping the family business grow.

Then, at around 19, an aviation seminar changed the direction of his life.

"That was when I really found the details about aviation," he recalled. What began as an introduction to the industry eventually became a completely different career path.

His mother was worried about his decision

The decision to move from the family business towards aviation came with some concern at home.

Asked about his parents' reaction, Machchhar put his mother's response simply: "Mom was scared."

He explained that aviation was a very different proposition 15 to 17 years ago and was not as familiar to many people. His father, meanwhile, was more relaxed about the decision and told him to work out how and where he wanted to pursue his pilot training.

Looking back, Machchhar described the situation at home as relatively smooth despite his mother's initial concerns.

His father backed his expensive career switch

The decision to become a pilot also meant a major financial commitment for his family.

Machchhar recalled that his pilot training cost around Rs 16-17 lakh at the time. His father supported the decision despite the expense, allowing him to pursue a career that Machchhar himself had only discovered at around 19.

The conversation also touched on how much more expensive pilot training has become, with costs now discussed as being upwards of Rs 80 lakh.

Marriage made him rethink his priorities

Machchhar also opened up about how marriage gradually changed his relationship with his profession.

At first, he admitted, he was still in his "flying, flying, flying" phase. Aviation dominated his life and his attention was firmly on his career.

Over time, though, he realised that marriage meant there was another person who needed his time.

"Later on you realise that there's someone else who needs your time as well," he said.

It was a shift from seeing flying as almost all-consuming to understanding that life outside the cockpit needed space too.

His children became his reason to switch off

Fatherhood brought another change.

Machchhar explained that he tries to keep his professional and personal lives separate. When he is flying, his focus is on the job. Once he leaves the cockpit, however, he tries to leave aviation behind.

"When you walk out of the cockpit, that's it. Stop thinking about that," he said.

Then comes home life.

"Now someone else needs you. Now the kids are there, they want to play with you."

For Machchhar, that meant recognising that being a pilot was only one part of his identity. At home, his children needed their father, not the captain who had just stepped out of the cockpit.

He admitted he learnt this balance late

Machchhar acknowledged that he did not always have this approach to work and family.

He said he wished he had understood the importance of switching off earlier in his career. His thinking eventually became straightforward: when working, focus on work, and when at home, actually be at home.

"When you're working, just work. But then when you're at home, you are at home," he explained.

That distinction appears to have become an important part of how he approaches family life.

His daughter came up during a conversation about parenting

Machchhar also spoke about fatherhood while discussing the pressure parents can put on children.

He acknowledged that parents may push their children because they want them to succeed, particularly when they have already invested significant time, effort or money in their education.

Speaking from his own experience as a father, he said, "I know as a father I would do it for my daughter as well."

His larger point was that parents also need to recognise when a child is struggling rather than continuing to push simply because they want a particular outcome.

Work once became a "struggle at home"

Machchhar's family life was also affected when he became involved in mentoring aspiring pilots.

He said students began needing his guidance almost every day, forcing him to divide his time between the academy and home.

"It was a struggle at home as well," he admitted.

He eventually worked out a routine in which he gave a couple of days to the academy and a couple of days to his home life.

His closest friends have been around since 2007

Family was not the only personal connection Machchhar spoke about.

He also described three close friends who have been part of his life since around 2007. The four trained together, completed their type ratings together and eventually became captains.

Their friendship survived the transition from students to experienced pilots. Machchhar described the bond as the kind where "you do some things together and then you're stuck for life".

The group later came together around Flyby Aviation, with Machchhar taking on a mentoring role.

His fondest memories are from his early flying days

Interestingly, Machchhar's favourite memories are not necessarily from his years as an experienced captain.

"My fondest memories of my life if I have to say was when I was doing my CPL," he told Mehta.

He recalled travelling abroad for his commercial pilot training with a group of 10 people. Those friendships have stayed with him, with Machchhar saying they remain "solid as ever still today".

Taken together, his conversation with Mehta offers a glimpse of a side of Machchhar that sits far away from the cockpit. There is the son whose career choice initially worried his mother, the husband who learnt that work could not take up all his time, and the father who realised that sometimes the most important part of coming home is simply being there when the kids want to play.

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