Goa SIR row: 97 missing voter cases updated, 88 names restored or accepted for inclusion

New Delhi:

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Goa had reportedly left 97 voter cases requiring further verification or action. The latest update shows that 88 of these cases have now been resolved, with the voters having submitted Form 6 and their names either restored to the electoral roll or accepted for inclusion. The remaining cases involve people who are either no longer eligible to be registered as Indian voters or are currently living abroad, as per the Election Commission officials.

They said authorities are continuing efforts to contact those concerned and complete the required process. The development comes amid scrutiny over the electoral roll revision exercise in Goa. The final electoral roll published after the SIR had seen a substantial number of deletions, while questions were later raised over voters whose names were not included in the final list. The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had said that cases involving 97 voters were being processed separately.

What happened to the 97 voter cases in Goa?

According to the latest update, 88 out of the 97 cases have now been addressed through the electoral registration process. These voters have filled Form 6, which is used for registration or inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral roll. The Election Commission's voter services portal also lists Form 6 as the application for new registration of general electors. The remaining nine cases fall into two categories.

3 people acquired Portuguese citizenship

In three cases, the individuals have reportedly acquired Portuguese passports and are therefore no longer Indian citizens. Since Indian citizenship is a requirement for registration as an elector, these individuals will not remain eligible as Indian voters. Goa has a significant historical connection with Portugal, and cases involving Portuguese nationality and Indian citizenship have been a recurring issue in the state's electoral context.

6 voters are currently abroad

The other six people are currently outside India and living abroad. Officials said they are trying to establish contact with them to determine the appropriate next course of action. The status of these six cases therefore remains under process, with authorities attempting to reach the concerned individuals before taking further steps.

88 of 97 cases addressed

The latest breakdown means that 88 of the 97 cases have effectively been dealt with through Form 6 and the subsequent electoral registration process. The remaining nine cases are not being treated in the same manner. Three involve people who have reportedly acquired Portuguese citizenship, while efforts are continuing to contact the six people who are currently abroad, as per officials.

Earlier, the Election Commission had said that Booth Level Officers would make house-to-house efforts to contact voters left out during the SIR process and assist eligible voters in submitting Form 6. An earlier update had put the number of Form 6 applications received from the 97 affected voters at 81, indicating that the cases have continued to be processed since then. The Chief Electoral Officer's office has maintained that the cases were being handled separately and that eligible voters could seek inclusion through the prescribed process.

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