Mad Sandhu, Punjab influencer-makeup artist, killed in Amritsar; gangster Goldy Dhillon takes responsibility

Popular Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday evening after two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at him on a motorcycle, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in the Loharka Road area of the city. According to police, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at Sandhu before fleeing the spot.

Sandhu sustained two bullet injuries and was found lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition. A video purportedly showing him after the shooting has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated.

Police reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the shooting and launched an investigation. Sandhu was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead while he was being taken for treatment.

FIR lodged, police say leads being chased

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said Sandhu had suffered two gunshot wounds and confirmed his death. Police have registered an FIR and launched a probe to identify and arrest the attackers.

"Our teams are already investigating the matter and we have some important leads," police officials said, adding that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible.

According to reports, police recovered two empty bullet shells from the crime scene and formed teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon behind killing?

A social media post purportedly issued by gangster Goldy Dhillon has surfaced claiming responsibility for the killing. The authenticity of the post has not been independently verified, and police have not yet publicly confirmed Dhillon's involvement in the shooting.

In the purported post, Dhillon alleged that Sandhu was "misguiding the new generation" and criticised the influencer's social media content. The post also contained threatening remarks against people who, according to the writer, were promoting such content, warning them to be prepared for similar action.

The post further included references to several other names and groups associated with the gangster. It also carried a warning aimed at people who allegedly did not respond to calls from the group, saying they should "wait and watch".

(Image Source : REPORTER)Social media post claiming responsibility of the killing

Who was Mad Sandhu

Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan, was known as a makeup artist, stylist and social media influencer. He had built a significant following online and frequently appeared in podcasts and other digital programmes discussing makeup, the Punjabi entertainment industry and gender-related issues.

He had also faced homophobic trolling on social media and had spoken openly about his identity.

Sandhu had started his professional career in the fashion industry and worked as a stylist and assistant costume designer in films in Punjab and Mumbai before establishing himself as a makeup artist and digital creator.

The motive behind the killing remains under investigation, and no suspect had been reported arrested in the initial reports. Police are now examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other leads as they work to identify the two attackers.

With inputs from Vishal Sharma