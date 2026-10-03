'I love money': Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal opens up on wealth creation in Aap Ki Adalat

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal is a well-known industrialist. Coming from a Marwari family in Bihar's Patna, Anil Agarwal had a small aluminium conductor business, but his net worth is now estimated at USD 5.8 billion, as per Forbes Real-Time Data. On Saturday, he appeared on the popular show Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about his life, business journey, and philosophy of wealth creation in a candid conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

During the show, Anil Agarwal also spoke about India's economic rise and said the country is poised for growth. He said India's youth, if they keep working hard, can become millionaires.

The Vedanta Group Chairman also shared his experiences of how he became a successful businessman and generated wealth. For successfully operating a business, it is crucial to win people's hearts, Anil Agarwal told Rajat Sharma.

'I love money'

Speaking candidly on Aap Ki Adalat, Anil Agarwal said he loves money and likes environments where there is an opportunity to earn wealth. He said he acquired several public sector companies for roughly Rs 450 crore, which were eventually transformed into a group worth around Rs 2 lakh crore.

According to him, his business of extracting minerals from the earth has helped him create wealth of around Rs 4 lakh crore. He also shared his experiences on generating wealth and becoming a successful entrepreneur, and spoke about his approach to making money.

Anil Agarwal said he intends to invest USD 100 billion in India, discussing his future vision and plans during the show.

Anil Agarwal left Patna nearly 50 years ago, first moving to Mumbai and later to London. Despite spending a long time abroad, he has remained connected to Bihar. He said he talks about Chhath Puja and enjoys eating litti-chokha. Further, he also spoke about Bihar’s culture and his roots.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Over the years, Aap Ki Adalat has featured more than 200 prominent personalities from different walks of life. According to information shared about the programme, videos from the show have garnered more than 180 crore views across digital platforms.

The programme has also completed over 1,100 episodes and is among the most-watched news shows globally on YouTube. It has featured Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on the same platform.

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Aap Ki Adalat: Anil Agarwal talks wealth, India's growth and how he built Rs 4 lakh crore empire from scratch