Need 36 to 40 fighter jets annually for next few years to halt squadron decline, says IAF chief

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) is dealing with a depleting strength of its squadrons, it requires at least 36 to 40 fighter jets annually for next few years to prevent further depletion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Saturday.

However, the IAF chief said he was hopeful that the situation would improve after the induction of indigenously-built Tejas Mark-1A aircraft and the procurement of the Rafales under the multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) programme, which will likely be finalised by this financial year (FY).

In February, India had cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France.

"I think if things go well, we should be able to sign it (MRFA deal) in this financial year. That's what my hope is. But it is a two-way process," he said at a press briefing in Delhi ahead of the Air Force Day.

'Tejas delays hurting us'

In his briefing, Air Chief Marshal Singh also highlighted that the delays in supply of Tejas Mark-1A jets to the IAF is hurting the force.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in February 2021 to procure 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets. The IAF was to receive the first batch of aircraft in March 2024, but has not receive a single jet yet.

The IAF has a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, but it has depleted to 29.

'No decision on Su-57s'

The IAF also said the Russians have offered the fifth generation Su-57 aircraft, but no decision has been made regarding it till now.

"If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory," he said.

When asked about the proposed theaterisation plan, he said the proposed structure is being looked at with a fresh perspective following Operation Sindoor. After Operation Sindoor, the discussions on the theatreisation plan have taken a "slightly different direction", he noted.

"I have made it clear that the Indian Air Force is not against theatre commands. We have been working towards it, and we have been a part of discussions throughout," he said. "It is because we gained some first-hand experiences during Operation Sindoor."

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