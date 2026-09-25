Goa SIR row: Election Commission responds to Opposition's voter list manipulation charges

Panaji:

The Election Commission (EC) has responded to Opposition allegations in Goa that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could influence the upcoming elections, with the poll body assuring that no eligible voter will be left out of the final electoral list. Opposition parties had accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the SIR exercise to influence the electoral process and demanded that the revision be withdrawn.

In a statement, the Election Commission said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had separately completed the process of filling Form 6 through door-to-door visits for 97 cases involving people who were not included in the final electoral roll published in February 2026. "Of the 97 cases not included in the final electoral roll published in February 2026, BLOs separately completed the process of filling Form 6 through house-to-house visits. Many of these people have already been included in the electoral roll, while work on the remaining cases is underway. It is reiterated that no eligible voter will be left out," the poll body said.

Congress accuses EC of favouring BJP

The Opposition had cited reports suggesting that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised concerns over issues related to deletion of names under the SIR exercise in Goa and other places. Opposition parties alleged that such deletions could amount to manipulation of the electoral process.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee working president Sunil Kawthankar, speaking in Panaji, alleged that the BJP was attempting to use the SIR process to retain power, claiming that the party was aware of the challenges it could face in returning to power in states such as Goa.

"Removing the names of genuine voters is like manipulating the election. The Election Commission of India has become an arm of the BJP, which is being used by them to win elections," Kawthankar said.

He demanded that the SIR exercise be withdrawn, alleging that the BJP was concerned about the support being received by the Congress across the country. "The BJP is rattled by the support Congress is receiving across the country, which is why they are trying to win elections through such tactics," he said.

Goa Forward Party seeks complete rollback of SIR

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai also demanded that the names of all voters removed from the electoral rolls be restored immediately, except in cases involving deceased voters. Sardesai claimed that around 1.8 lakh voters had been removed from the electoral rolls during the process. He pointed out that elections in Goa are often decided by narrow margins, sometimes fewer than 100 votes.

He argued that deletion of voters' names could therefore have a significant impact on the outcome of the 2027 elections. Sardesai said the elections were approaching and that the Election Commission might not have enough time to repeat the entire SIR exercise. He therefore called for the process to be scrapped altogether.

AAP alleges powers of election officials weakened

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also called for action against the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the SIR process had weakened the authority of election officials working at the grassroots level.

AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik said, "First our lands were being taken away, now our votes are being taken away." Naik claimed that the situation in Goa could be only "a small part of a much bigger problem". He further alleged that voters perceived to be opposed to the BJP could be targeted through the removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

Election Commission assures eligible voters will not be excluded

The latest response from the Election Commission comes amid a growing political dispute over the revision of electoral rolls in Goa. While Opposition parties have questioned the process and demanded its withdrawal, the poll body has maintained that steps are being taken to address cases of eligible voters who were not included in the February 2026 final roll. The Election Commission's statement specifically said that the process for the 97 identified cases had been handled separately through BLOs and that several names had already been added, with the remaining cases under process.

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