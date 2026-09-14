Oppo A7 Pro launched: 8000mAh battery, 120Hz display and 50MP camera at Rs 31000

New Delhi:

Oppo just launched the A7 Pro in the Chinese market, which offers two new versions. If you want 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, it will be priced at CNY 2,199, which will be roughly Rs 31,000. The upgraded one—up to 8GB RAM—will be priced at CNY 2,499, which is around Rs 35,000.

Talking about the colours, the phone will be available in three colour options – Desert Brown, Every Step Blossoms (Light Pink), and Riding the Waves (Blue). It is up for pre-order now in China, and official sales kick off on September 11. As for India, Oppo has not said a word yet about when the device will come to India.

(Image Source : OPPO A7 PRO)Oppo A7 Pro

Oppo A7 Pro: Specifications

The A7 Pro comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, so it feels super responsive. The screen hits 800 nits for everyday brightness but can spike up to 1,400 nits- pretty impressive.

Inside, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 of storage. This model is tough too, with an IP69K rating to ward off water and dust.

Oppo A7 Pro: Camera details

Photography gets a little boost here. The main rear camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus, plus a 25mm focal length. It can zoom in digitally up to 10x, so you can get pretty close to the action.

On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.1 aperture, which is claimed to deliver nice selfies and video calls.

Battery and connectivity

The battery does stand out with the newly introduced device, backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC flash charging. On the connectivity front, the device comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C. For security, the handset supports an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A7 Pro: Key features

Oppo A7 Pro China Specs Display 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Internal storage 256GB UFS 2.2 storage Rear camera 50MP Front camera 8MP Battery 8,000mAh Charger 45W SuperVOOC charging Protection IP69K rating Connectivity 5G connectivity

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