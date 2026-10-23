Face-off with China 'ongoing' at multiple locations along Arunachal border: ITBP chief

Alwar:

The confrontation with the Chinese troops are ongoing at multiple locations along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, said ITBP DG Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor addressing his troops during an investiture ceremony held leading up to the force's 65th Raising Day on October 22. The ITBP DG congratulated the new combat team, the Shaurya commandos for their exceptional skills during faceoff with Chinese PLA troops. "Recently, a situation developed in Arunachal Pradesh where face-offs took place at several locations, and some of these situations are still ongoing. Our Shaurya Commando teams deployed there have performed exceptionally well," said ITBP chief.

"We have already raised one commando team in every ITBP battalion, and two additional teams are now being constituted. The aim is to have a full commando company within every battalion. In addition, we are working on raising a separate battalion dedicated exclusively to commando operations. Our Operations Wing is working on this, and I hope the framework will be finalised within the next day or two. These elite commando units will become a distinctive identity for the ITBP," he added.

More on India-China face-off

The Indian and Chinese armies earlier held their first Corps Commander-level meeting in September. Sources said the Indian Army has taken a very firm position regarding the stance adopted by Chinese troops in the area where the latest issues have emerged. India and China have different perceptions of the LAC in their respective territories. These differing perceptions have, at times, resulted in face-offs and other issues on the ground. Until now, India and China have been holding Corps Commander-level meetings to address LAC-related issues at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in the Ladakh sector.

The military-level talks became particularly important after the Galwan clashes of 2020, when soldiers from both sides suffered casualties. Since then, military and diplomatic channels have remained an important part of efforts to manage tensions along the LAC. The decision to hold a Corps Commander-level meeting in the Eastern Sector therefore assumes significance as both sides seek to deal with issues specific to the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.

The latest military engagement comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to China, following which India and China announced several measures aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

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