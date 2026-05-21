Apple unveils AI-powered accessibility features for iPhone, Mac and Vision Pro ahead of WWDC 2026

New Delhi:

Apple has recently unleashed a fresh batch of accessibility features aimed at making its devices friendlier for folks with visual, hearing, speech, or mobility challenges. These upgrades lean heavily on Apple’s latest AI tech, using on-device smarts and natural language processing to help users interact more easily.

What’s new?

Pretty much every Apple device is getting some love: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro are all included.

Smarter VoiceOver with AI Image descriptions

VoiceOver, Apple’s long-standing accessibility tool, now gets an AI boost thanks to the new Image Explorer. Users can get detailed spoken descriptions for photos, bills, documents, whatever’s in the camera viewfinder, and more. Just hit the Action button on a supported iPhone and ask about what’s in front of the camera—the system responds out loud, right away, with real context.

Magnifier App now listens to your voice

The Magnifier app is smarter now, too. Users can hear spoken descriptions of what’s on screen, switch to high-contrast viewing, or just control everything with voice commands. Want to zoom in, turn on the flashlight, or bump up the brightness? Just say so. Apple expects this to make a big difference for people with low vision.

Voice Control feels more like a conversation

Voice Control also got a refresh for users with physical disabilities. Instead of memorizing fiddly commands, you can simply describe what you want to do in plain language. It feels less like programming a device and more like talking your way through the interface.

AI-generated subtitles: No captions required

One of the headline features: AI-generated subtitles for any video, even if it never had captions in the first place. Watching a livestream, a random clip, or some online video? Apple's on-device system will transcribe spoken dialogue in real time, keeping your privacy intact.

Vision Pro adds eye-tracking controls for power wheelchairs

Vision Pro users also get some serious upgrades. Using eye-tracking, people can now control certain power wheelchairs right from the headset. At launch, the feature works with Tolt and LUCI wheelchair systems, using either Bluetooth or a wired connection.

Smaller upgrades across the board

Furthermore, Apple packed in a bunch of other improvements, like Vehicle Motion Cues to ease motion sickness, face gesture controls, better eye-selection tools, bigger text on tvOS, more languages for name recognition, tighter hearing aid connectivity, and support for the Sony Access Controller on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

New grip accessory for iPhone

And one final thing: Apple just dropped the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone globally through the Apple Store. Designed with help from users with grip or mobility challenges, this accessory, which has been created by Bailey Hikawa, now comes in three new colours.

Altogether, these updates show Apple isn’t just talking about accessibility, as they are actually pushing the bar higher across their whole ecosystem.