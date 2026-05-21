Several prominent schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat, search operations underway

Chandigarh:

Several prominent schools in Chandigarh have received bomb threat emails this morning. Authorities are investigating the matter. Earlieer this week, three private schools received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks at the institutions, officials said. However, nothing suspicious was found after detailed search operations at the schools, they said.

School authorities alert police soon after receiving threat

School authorities alerted police soon after receiving the threat mails, following which teams from the local police stations, along with anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the campuses.



The schools were evacuated and cordoned off as a precautionary measure during the searches, police said. Many parents rushed to the schools from their workplaces and homes after getting news about the threat mail, causing traffic snarls outside the institutions.

Nothing suspicious was found during searches

Noting that nothing suspicious was found during the searches, police said the cyber cell is working to trace the origin of the email. This was the fifth time in the past five months when hoax bomb threat emails were sent to schools in the city after January 8, January 14, March 11 and April 23. Similar threats were sent to multiple establishments in Punjab and Haryana in the past several weeks, all of which later turned out to be hoaxes.

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