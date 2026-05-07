Punjab: Several schools receive bomb threat in Jalandhar, Faridkot; police search premises

Jalandhar:

Schools across several districts in Punjab received bomb threats, triggering panic among parents, students, and teachers. As many as 5–6 schools, including Apeejay School on Jalandhar’s Mahavir Marg, received the threat. As a precautionary measure, the premises were immediately evacuated. Several police teams rushed to the spot and launched a comprehensive search operation.

“We got the information that 5-6 schools received a threat email this morning. Our Police teams have reached the schools that got the email. We are conducting physical verifications and anti-sabotage checks,” ADCP Akarshi Jain said.

A similar threat was issued to three schools in Faridkot as well. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, especially as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit the city. The affected schools were evacuated, and search operations were carried out. No suspicious objects have been recovered so far during the searches.

Last month, several educational institutions and government buildings in Chandigarh, Punjab and nearby regions were evacuated after a series of bomb threat emails were received. The messages were allegedly linked to a group identifying itself as the Khalistan National Army.

Other such incidents in recent past

Schools across Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, along with the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and the Ferozepur district court, were among the places that received the threats. Following the alerts, authorities acted quickly and ordered evacuations as a precaution.

Security agencies were immediately deployed to all affected locations. Bomb disposal squads and dog units carried out detailed searches of the premises to ensure there was no explosive threat.

On the same day, two colleges of Delhi University—Ramjas College and Miranda House—were also evacuated after similar bomb threat emails were reported. Police said the alerts prompted an instant response, and specialised teams were sent to both campuses. A thorough inspection of the buildings was conducted to rule out any risk.

In a separate incident a few days earlier, the office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also received a bomb threat through email. The message caused alarm and led to swift action by security personnel.