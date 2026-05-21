Mother, teenage son stabbed to death in Delhi's Govindpuri; robbery suspected

New Delhi:

A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area during a suspected robbery in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her 13-year-old son, who was a Class 7 student.

The gruesome double murder comes amid a series of violent incidents reported across the national capital, with at least five deaths recorded in separate cases within the last 24 hours.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the double murder was received at Govindpuri police station around 1.11 am from Gali No. 10 in Govindpuri, Kalkaji. Local police teams, along with other senior officers, immediately rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the complainant, Vishnu Sahu, who works as a fruit and vegetable vendor in weekly markets, had returned his residence at around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from the outside. After entering the house, he discovered the bodies of his wife and son with multiple stab wounds, the officer said.

Cash and jwellery missing

Police said that the inspection of the crime scene revealed that some cash and jewellery were missing from almirahs, indicating a robbery was the motive behind the killings.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, the officer said.

The police have filed a case of murder and burglary and formed multiple teams to crack the case.

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