Two minors stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini after violent clash over old rivalry

New Delhi:

Two minors were allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday evening, while another sustained injuries, following a violent clash between two groups over an old rivalry in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Sector-20 Rohini, where three juveniles from the Sultanpuri area had apparently arrived to trace another boy whom they suspected of sheltering persons involved in the murder of one of their associates earlier this year.

How did the incident unfold?

The police said the three minors, allegedly carrying weapons, had gone to the area in search of a boy linked to an old rivalry. However, when they could not find him, they allegedly got into an altercation with members of a local family.

During the dispute, the youths allegedly assaulted a woman and her son, injuring both of them, police sources said.

Officials said that as the three boys attempted to flee from the spot, they were chased by the injured woman's son along with several local residents. During the chase, a knife reportedly slipped from the hand of one of the fleeing boys.

Police said a 14-year-old boy from the rival group allegedly picked up the knife and attacked two of the minors, stabbing one in the neck and the other in the abdomen and chest.

Both victims collapsed on the road with critical injuries. After receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The third boy injured in the clash is undergoing treatment, police added.

Minor apprehended

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the minor accused involved in the incident. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered.

Based on complaints filed by both parties, the police have registered cross-cases, one for murder and another for attempted murder, and have initiated an investigation.

However, the families of the deceased maintain that their children had no dispute with anyone and that they are unaware of why their children were killed. Consequently, they urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to establish the sequence of events.

Police suspect the violence was a fallout of continuing rivalry between the two groups linked to an earlier murder case.

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