Delhi: Newlywed woman found dead in bed box, husband missing; dowry harassment suspected

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old newly married woman was found dead inside a bed box in a rented room in the Nabi Karim area of central Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Her husband has been missing since the incident and is being treated as the main suspect. Police stated that the case came to light on the night of May 8 after the landlord informed them about a strong foul smell coming from a tenant’s room in the Laxmanpuri locality.

When officers reached the spot, they found the woman’s decomposed body hidden inside a bed. The victim was originally from Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

According to police, the woman had got married to Mohammad Ejaz, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar, on April 26. The couple had recently moved into the rented accommodation in Nabi Karim after their marriage.

Police launch manhunt

Investigators said Ejaz was not present in the room when the body was recovered and has been absconding since then. An FIR has been registered at Nabi Karim police station, and search operations are underway to trace him.

The woman’s father has accused Ejaz and his brother Sarfaraz of dowry-related harassment. Following this complaint, Sarfaraz has been arrested by the police.

Several teams have been formed to investigate the case. Officers are checking CCTV footage to track the couple’s movements in the days leading up to the incident.

Police are also verifying identity documents submitted to the landlord and examining details related to the couple’s stay in the rented house.

Technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs are being used to locate the absconding husband. Raids are being conducted at multiple possible hideouts, including relatives’ homes and their native village.

Family members questioned

Family members from both sides are being questioned to understand the sequence of events after the marriage and to verify the allegations of dowry harassment. Officials said they have gathered some leads regarding the suspect’s possible locations and are hopeful of his arrest soon.

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