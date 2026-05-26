WhatsApp safety features that can protect you from online scams and fraudsters

New Delhi:

Online scams are not going away anytime soon, and they are popping up everywhere in India and beyond. To tackle this, WhatsApp is doubling down on in-app security, and reports state that pushing out tools to throw scammers off and make life harder for anyone trying to trick you.

Scammers today do not bother with subtlety. They pose as officials, delivery guys, bank reps, or even businesses to get people to hand over OTPs, bank info, or private details without a second thought. To deal with this mess, WhatsApp has rolled out five security features that help you spot scams and keep your account locked down.

1. ‘Silence Unknown Callers’

Switch this on, and WhatsApp will not ring for calls from numbers you do not recognise. Instead, those calls show up quietly in your Calls tab and notifications. You get fewer interruptions and scam calls, but you can always check who tried calling later. It’s a simple way to dodge panic-inducing calls that try to rush you into mistakes.

2. Context cards

These will pop up when you get messages from unfamiliar numbers and pack in extra details, like whether you already have the person in your contacts, if you are both in any groups, if the number is from another country, or if the account is brand new. Seeing this at a glance makes it way easier to decide if you want to reply, block, or report.

3. Screen Share warnings

People often lose money because scammers talk them into sharing their screen during video calls, by just long enough for the scammer to spot sensitive info, OTPs, or banking details. WhatsApp now throws up warnings if you try to share your screen with someone you do not know.

It is an extra nudge to think twice before you accidentally reveal something you shouldn’t.

4. Device linking alerts, make account takeovers tougher

Another sneaky trick that scammers use is trying to link your WhatsApp account to their own device. Now, WhatsApp sends out alerts anytime someone tries this, complete with info about where the request came from. If something feels off, you can cancel right then and there, which means you’re less likely to lose your account.

5. Two-step verification to keep accounts safe

The two-step verification works to upgrade the safety of the user. If you switch this on, WhatsApp will ask for a six-digit PIN when you reset or verify your account. So even if someone does manage to get your verification code, they still can't waltz into your account. Security pros say this is still one of the best ways to keep hackers and scammers out.

Scams are not slowing down, but defences are getting better

Fake calls, phishing attempts, and old-school social engineering tricks are way more common than they used to be. Scammers get more creative every year, and they are great at making people panic. With these new tools, Meta is not just patching security holes; it is making users more aware and putting more control in their hands so WhatsApp stays a bit safer, one step at a time.