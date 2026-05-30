Spotify brings new Playlist Management Tools, Reshuffle Button and iPhone upgrades: Details

New Delhi:

Spotify brings Playlist Folders to mobile devices, which will help users organise their music on their handsets and make it a lot simpler. The folders that could only be used on desktops before are now live on mobile devices. So, now you can tidy up your music library on the go, no laptop required. You can group playlists by mood, genre, activity—whatever you want. Whether you need a set for workouts, road trips, or just chilling at home, finding the right playlist’s way easier now. No more endless scrolling through giant lists.

Anyone using Spotify can try it out, with a free or Premium account (it does not matter). It’s available across the world.

Bulk Playlist Editing Makes Management Easier

That’s not all. Spotify added bulk editing tools, which make managing playlists a breeze. Now you can pick a bunch of songs, podcasts, or audiobook episodes and edit them all at once. Moving tracks around or cleaning up massive playlists goes much faster. If you’re someone who’s always curating playlists or just has a huge library, this change is a lifesaver. And if you’ve got Premium, you get back the ability to select and manage multiple songs in your playback queue, which is a nice touch.

Improved Offline Downloads for iPhone Users

iPhone users are getting an upgrade too. Offline downloads now work in the background, even if you close Spotify or switch to another app. You’ll see notifications showing your download progress, so you know exactly when your content is ready to go offline. This update is rolling out for Premium members everywhere.

New Reshuffle Button for Premium Members

Premium subscribers also get a new Reshuffle button. Tap it, and Spotify scrambles your playlist with a completely fresh order—no need to fumble with shuffle mode. It’s a simple way to keep your favourite playlists feeling new, so you don’t get stuck hearing songs in the same sequence every time.

Spotify Focuses on Better User Control

Altogether, these updates show Spotify doubling down on giving users more control and better ways to manage and enjoy their music. Whether you’re a casual listener or someone who lives in playlists, the app feels a lot more personal and flexible now.