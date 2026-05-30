James Bond Returns in 007 First Light: Release date, gameplay, price and India availability explained

New Delhi:

James Bond fans, the wait’s over. IO Interactive, the folks behind the Hitman games, just opened early access for 007 First Light—a bold new take on Bond’s origin story. This game doesn’t just settle for another spy thriller. It hands you Bond’s shoes and lets you run, sneak, drive, and improvise through his MI6 training days. And, from what folks are saying online, this might be the most exciting Bond title in ages.

What is 007 First Light?

It’s a third-person action-adventure where you play as a young Bond, navigating his earliest assignments at MI6. You’re not just gunning down henchmen or driving classic cars—though, yes, there’s plenty of that. The real draw is how the game digs into what made Bond, well, Bond. IO has leant into their Hitman roots, so expect plenty of sneaking, tense action set-pieces, globe-trotting, and that cinematic flair fans love.

(Image Source : YOUTUBE)James Bond Returns in 007 First Light

When Is the game launching?

If you pre-ordered, you can dive in right now with early access. The worldwide release kicks off May 27, 2026, so early birds get a 24-hour head start.

What is the biggest highlight?

There’s also a big technical leap here. The release introduces NVIDIA’s DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. NVIDIA says if you have got a GeForce RTX 50 Series card, you’ll see some wild performance gains, think up to six times better than native rendering. The game supports uncapped frame rates and all the fancy graphics options you’d expect. Path tracing and DLSS Ray Reconstruction are set to arrive later in the summer of 2026.

When can Indian gamers play it, and what will it cost?

Now, for Bond fans in India: you’re not waiting around. Early access is live with global timing for pre-orders, and the full launch lands May 27, just like everywhere else. Prices stick close to other big-budget games, but the exact figure depends on your storefront and platform.

Where can you play 007 First Light?

007 First Light hits all the main PC platforms and streams via GeForce NOW, perfect if your PC could use an upgrade. NVIDIA’s even sweetening things with a special GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle: grab the right graphics card, and you get the game included.

NVIDIA announces exclusive rewards and giveaways

And that’s not all—NVIDIA’s celebrating the launch with some Bond-worthy rewards. They’re rolling out limited-edition hardware bundles and an exclusive “Daring Elite” Bond skin you can snag from the NVIDIA App (while supplies last).

With a fresh spin on Bond, next-gen tech, and big action set pieces, 007 First Light is lining up to be one of 2026’s blockbuster releases. If you’re a Bond fan or just want to see what the fuss is about, there’s never been a better reason to suit up.