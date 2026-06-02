CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal opens after delay: Know steps to apply

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated its re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students who wish to get their board examination marks reviewed. The facility is now available for students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. Announcing the development on X, CBSE said, “Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.”

Students can submit their applications through the official portal. The board has stated that the window for verification and re-evaluation will remain open until June 6.

How can students apply

Eligible candidates can log in to the CBSE re-evaluation portal, choose the questions they want to challenge, and complete the payment process online. The board has also shared detailed instructions to help students complete the application process smoothly.

CBSE has introduced a revised fee structure for the post-result review process this year:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer book: Rs 100 per subject

Verification of marks: Rs 100 per subject

Re-evaluation: Rs 25 per question

CBSE introduces refund provision

One of the key changes this year is the introduction of a refund policy. If a student's marks increase after re-evaluation, the board will refund the re-evaluation fee paid for the question or questions that resulted in the increase in marks.

This move is expected to provide relief to students who feel their answers were not assessed accurately. CBSE has clarified that after re-evaluation, a student's marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged. Any changes made during the process will be updated in the student's official record and treated as the final result.

The board has also made it clear that the outcome of the re-evaluation process will be final and binding on the candidate.

Concerns over evaluation process continue

The opening of the re-evaluation window comes at a time when several students have raised concerns regarding this year's evaluation process.

Complaints about alleged marking discrepancies have surfaced, particularly after the introduction of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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