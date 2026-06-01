CBSE mulls imposing heavy penalty on Coempt Edu Teck over scan copy errors: Sources

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly considering imposing a substantial financial penalty on Coempt Edu Teck over a series of technical issues linked to the evaluation process. According to sources, the board has initiated proceedings to penalise the company following complaints regarding more than 5,000 blurred scanned answer sheets and several other technical irregularities. The matter is currently under review, and officials are examining the extent of the lapses before taking a final decision.

Risk of permanent blacklisting

Sources indicated that the company could face serious consequences if the ongoing investigation establishes evidence of "gross negligence" or irregularities in the tendering process. In such a scenario, Coempt Edu Teck may be permanently blacklisted from participating in government contracts, effectively barring it from future projects awarded by central government agencies.

Recommendation against contract extension

The issue has also raised questions about the future of the company's association with CBSE. According to sources, recommendations have been made to the board not to extend Coempt's existing contract. There are also suggestions that the OSM system should not be expanded or implemented for other subjects until concerns surrounding the current arrangement are fully addressed.

Legal dispute cannot be ruled out

The controversy could potentially lead to a legal battle, sources said. While certain modifications were reportedly made to the contract terms regarding blacklisting provisions, CBSE maintains that it retains the authority to initiate action against the company. As a result, any decision involving blacklisting or contractual penalties could face legal challenges, making the matter a subject of further scrutiny in the coming weeks.

What is Coempt Edu Teck?

Coempt Edu Teck is a Hyderabad-based educational technology company which was awarded the Central Board of Secondary Education's contract for digital evaluation and on-screen marking of answer sheets. The company operates in the field of digital examinations and assessment solutions and was previously known as Globarena Technologies. Coempt Edu Teck's name had also surfaced in a major controversy in 2019 as well. At the time, discrepancies in the Telangana Intermediate Board's Class 12 examination results triggered widespread concern among students and parents which had brought the company under public scrutiny.

CBSE's OSM system under fire

The company is once again in the spotlight amid criticism surrounding CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board examination results, several complaints emerged regarding discrepancies in answer sheet evaluation and the re-evaluation process. The issues have sparked concerns among students, parents and education experts over the effectiveness of the digital assessment mechanism. The controversy has also reignited debate over CBSE's decision to award the digital evaluation contract to Coempt Edu Teck.

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