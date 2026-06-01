CBSE re-evaluation delayed; how will it affect students?

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation process has been delayed, as the CBSE re-evaluation portal is still "under maintenance", as on 3 PM. Meanwhile, CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal will be "live soon", board shared post on micro blogging platform - X. The students who wish to apply can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

How will it affect students?

Kshipra Pahwa Sethi, Head Mistress, Middle Wing at Sliverline Prestige School said, "The delay in CBSE re-evaluation results is causing significant mental and psychological strain for students navigating the critical transition from school to college admissions. Already under immense pressure from competitive exams and pivotal academic decisions, students now face the added stress of waiting indefinitely for re-evaluation outcomes. This uncertainty leaves them unable to finalise college applications or make informed plans for their future.

Examinations in India are intended to assess students’ skills and competency, laying the foundation for higher education and career paths. However, when unforeseen administrative delays occur and deadlines are missed, the system inadvertently imposes additional challenges on students at this crucial stage. Timely declaration of re-evaluated marks is more than just an administrative necessity; it is vital for protecting students’ mental well-being and ensuring a fair, smooth transition into the next phase of their academic journey."

Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) said, "For many students, re-evaluation is not just about marks-it can influence college admissions, scholarships, and important academic decisions. The delay in the CBSE re-evaluation process has understandably left students and parents anxious at a time when clarity is most needed. While ensuring a fair and accurate review is important, timely communication and quicker resolution are equally critical so that students can move ahead with confidence and plan their next steps without unnecessary uncertainty."

Jyoti Gupta, Principal, KR Mangalam World School said, "The Ministry of education should ensure that all the deadlines and the dates for the admissions into the undergraduate courses are extended, and that the students do not lose out applying for the courses due to the delay in the updating of the marks."

Students share anguish on social media

The CBSE re-evaluation portal's technical glitches has made students worry and several took to micro blogging site - X to share their anguish.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation process: Key pointers for students

Students have also been advised to carefully read all instructions before applying and ensure that the information entered during the application process is accurate. Any errors in the submitted details could affect the processing of requests, the board cautioned

To assist candidates and parents with queries related to the process, CBSE has activated its Tele-Counselling Helpline. Students can contact the support service at 1800 11 8004 for guidance regarding verification, re-evaluation and other post-result procedures

The CBSE post-result activities are closely followed every year, as thousands of students apply for verification and re-evaluation after the declaration of board examination results. The board’s latest move is expected to provide additional technical preparedness and reduce the chances of disruption once the portal opens for applications.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read : CBSE revaluation portal hit by malicious attack: Abnormal fee displays Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000