Google Drive gets Smarter Document Scanner with multi-page scanning and duplicate detection

New Delhi:

Google just gave its Drive document scanner a big boost. Now, Android users get a bunch of AI features and a fresh look, which is not some minor touch-up. The update is rolling out now, promising to make scanning smoother, smarter, and quicker. Here’s what stands out: multi-page scanning, smarter duplicate detection, and automatic image clean-up, all powered by AI. Honestly, this is the biggest jump Drive’s scanner has seen in years.

Redesigned scanner interface arrives

First, the interface got a real makeover. Google tossed out the old design and replaced it with a cleaner, more modern flow using their Material 3 Expressive style. Gone is that odd little beaker icon in the top-right. Instead, everything now feels more direct—scanning tools are right there when you need them, and it’s just easier to manage your documents.

Smart Batch Scanning makes multi-page scans easier

The new Smart Batch Scanning feature changes the game for longer documents. No more taking pictures of each page, one after another. You scan everything in one go, almost like shooting a quick video. The scanner figures out where one page ends and the next begins, breaking everything into separate files for you. That saves a lot of time, especially with receipts, class notes, or dense forms.

Duplicate detection prevents repeated scans

Duplicate Detection fixes another headache—accidentally scanning the same page twice. The scanner flags repeat pages and skips them, so you don’t end up with messy, repeated copies. If you’ve ever scanned a thick packet, you know that’s a lifesaver.

Auto-best frame improves scan quality

Auto-Best Frame is one of the smarter tricks here. Let’s say one page comes out blurry; the AI automatically finds the sharpest image it captured and swaps it in for you. No need to retake the photo or scroll through picks yourself—the best image is what you get.

And here’s a huge win: everything runs locally, right on your device. That means you can scan documents even if you’re offline, and your sensitive files never leave your phone during processing. It’s faster, more private, and just feels more reliable.

Available Offline With On-Device Processing

The upgraded scanner is rolling out to certain Android phones with at least 8GB of RAM. It’s powered via Google Play Services and shows up in the Files by Google app, too.

AI smarts, offline power, and a simpler design—Google’s revamped document scanner genuinely aims to make life easier for anyone who’s got a pile of forms, receipts, or notes to digitise. Whether you’re a student, a pro, or just someone who hates paper clutter, this upgrade’s worth a try.