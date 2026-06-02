iPhone 16 available at Rs 40041 on Croma: Buyers to get free Apple charger worth Rs 2190

New Delhi:

Croma, a popular electronics e-commerce platform, has Apple Sale live, and for fans, it is worth the halt, as it is offering major price cuts on popular devices. Their “Everything Apple” campaign is running from May 29 to June 14 (2026), slashing prices on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

How to Get the iPhone 16 at Rs 40,041

Now, the big draw this time is the iPhone 16 (128GB), which you can pick up for just Rs 40,041 if you play your cards right.

How do you get this deal?

It’s not just one flat discount, but Croma bundles together exchange benefits, special promos, discount coupons, and Tata Neu rewards. They have not spelt out every detail, but the more eligible stuff you have to trade in (like your old phone), the deeper the cut on the final price.

This deal speaks to everyone, whether you are an old Apple loyalist ready to upgrade or someone new dipping their toes into the Apple world without breaking the bank.

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone 16

Free Apple Charger worth Rs 2,190 included

Croma does not stop just with the discount. You will also get an official Apple power adapter free with your iPhone 16 – a charger that normally sells for Rs 2,190. Since Apple stopped including chargers in the box a while ago, this little bonus saves you extra cash and one less thing to order. The charger freebie also applies if you pick up an iPhone 15 or iPhone 17 instead during the sale.

Other Apple deals available

Do not just stop at iPhones, but Croma is throwing deals on other Apple gadgets too. For reference:

iPhone 15 (128GB): Starting at Rs 36,891

iPhone 17 (256GB): Starting at Rs 44,768

MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch models also get price cuts

Sale valid till June 14

Remember, the exact price you pay can swing depending on the phone you trade in, how much inventory your local store has, and your city. To check what you can get, swing by any Croma store or browse online. The sale ends June 14, so do not wait too long if you want in on these deals.