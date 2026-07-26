Anahat Singh creates history as first Indian to win World Junior Squash Championship

New Delhi:

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win the World Junior Squash Championships. The 18-year-old defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in the girls' singles final at the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, ending Egypt's 13-year dominance in the tournament.

The landmark victory adds another major milestone to Anahat's rapidly growing career and strengthens India's emergence as a force in world squash.

Historic win over Egypt's Ruqayya Salem

Top seed Anahat produced a composed performance in the final to overcome Ruqayya Salem and lift the prestigious junior world title. The triumph also ended Egypt's remarkable 13-year reign in the women's event, making it one of the biggest achievements in Indian squash history.

A breakthrough moment for Indian squash

With this victory, Anahat became the first Indian player to win the World Junior Squash Championships, surpassing the previous best performances by Indian players at the tournament. Her title is being hailed as a watershed moment for the sport in the country.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Born on March 13, 2008, in New Delhi, Anahat Singh has been one of India's brightest sporting talents for several years. She studies at The British School, New Delhi, and turned professional in 2023. She has trained under former Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal, along with Stéphane Galifi and Grégory Gaultier.

Despite her young age, Anahat has already built an impressive résumé that includes:

Gold medal at the 2025 Squash World Cup

Multiple Asian Championship gold medals

PSA Young Player of the Year (2025)

Challenger Player of the Year (2025)

Career-high world ranking of No. 19 in February 2026

A career filled with records

Anahat has consistently broken age-related milestones in Indian squash. She represented India at the Commonwealth Games as a teenager, won medals at the Asian Games, captured multiple PSA Tour titles, and became the youngest Indian woman to qualify for the World Squash Championships. Earlier this year, she also broke into the world's top 20 rankings.

Her latest triumph at the World Junior Squash Championships further cements her reputation as one of India's brightest Olympic prospects, especially with squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

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