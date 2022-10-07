EXCLUSIVE | Meet Anahat Singh, teen sensation who clinched two medals at National Games

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anahat Singh

Anahat Singh, India's talented Squash player made headlines when she became the youngest athlete to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 14-year-old teen sensation bagged the bronze medal by beating Radhika Rathore at the ongoing National Games. She also played a crucial role in helping Delhi win gold in the team event.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Anahat gave insights about her Squash journey. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Let's talk about your Squash journey. You are just 14 years old, at what age did you feel that I want to play squash professionally?

I started playing squash at the age of eight. I used to play Badminton before Squash. I have always loved sports and played many of them. But I realized that I enjoy playing Squash the most and I am good at it as well, that's when I decided I want to play Squash professionally.

Getting selected for the Commonwealth Games is a big deal and you were the youngest player to make it to the multi-nation event, how was the feeling like?

I was shocked when I got the call for the trials and the opportunity to play. When I got to be part of the team, I was really excited.

How did you feel after winning medals at your first National Games appearance?

It was really exciting to get the gold for Delhi at the team event and the bronze at the individuals. My match with Sunayna in the semis for the individual event was a close one, I am happy with how I played and will definitely train harder and try and do better next time. But overall, I had a great time at the National Games and I am looking forward to the next one.

What did you learn from your experience at the National Games?

I am so happy I was able to participate and represent Delhi. The infrastructure was amazing and Gujarat was a great venue. I really enjoyed playing the Games and got to compete with the best players in the country.

Take us through your training schedule. Do you follow a particular diet?

I follow my fitness schedule by going to the gym before school. After school, I practice in the court.

I try to follow the diet chart as much as I can. Everyone in the Squash team knows I like eating chocolates and I carry them during games. However, I make sure to control the portion.

Who is your favourite squash player?

Ali Farag is my favourite player. He is very agile in the court, he picks up each and every ball and I feel like that's something I'd love to do as well.

Five years down the line where do you see yourself?

I want to play PSAs next year. So hopefully, I am going to do quite well in that.

Anahat's accomplishments:

Anahat came into the limelight after winning the Prestigious British Junior Open 2019, followed by the Dutch Junior Open Squash in July the same year. She bagged silver medals at the British Junior Open 2020 and the Malaysian Junior Open. In June 2022, Singh won the Girls U15 title at the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships.

