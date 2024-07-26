What is Sarcoma? Know symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of this rare tumour

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for Sarcoma.

Our body is composed of cells, which form tissues and organs. Occasionally, cells begin to grow uncontrollably and acquire the ability to spread to other parts of the body. This process is known as cancerous transformation. The body can be broadly divided into three parts: the external lining (skin), the internal lining, and the intermediate soft tissues. Soft tissues include structures such as bones, muscles, nerves, fibrous tissue, and deep skin tissues. Cancer arising from soft tissue cells is known as sarcoma, with more than 50 diverse types identified. They are named after their tissue of origin, such as bone sarcoma (osteogenic sarcoma) and uterine sarcoma.

What is Sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a cancer characterised by uncontrollable growth and the ability to spread to various parts of the body. The type of sarcoma can vary by age; for instance, bone sarcomas are more common in children and young adults, while sarcomas in the posterior abdomen are more frequently seen in adults.

Common Sites and Symptoms

When we spoke to Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, Director- of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute, Medical Oncology, Cancer Care, Sarvodaya Hospital, regarding the symptoms, he said that sarcomas can develop in any part of the body, but most commonly originate in the arms or legs. These tumours are particularly prevalent in children. The initial signs of sarcomas include unusual swelling, lumps, or bumps that are new and alter the body's structure and appearance, making them noticeable. Early-stage sarcoma may present as swelling that gradually becomes palpable.



Sarcomas in the abdomen or deep tissues may take longer to become detectable, often resulting in late presentations. Increasing swelling should be evaluated by a physician. Pain associated with sarcomas can arise from the tumour itself or due to pressure on surrounding structures. Abdominal sarcomas might cause abdominal pain, and larger tumours can alter the colour of the overlying skin or lead to nonhealing wounds. In rare cases, bleeding in the stool or urine, darkening of the stool, or symptoms such as cough, breathlessness, or blood in the sputum may occur if the tumour spreads to the lungs. Other rare symptoms include weight loss, low-grade fever, and changes in bowel habits.

Diagnosis and Importance of Early Detection

Not all swellings or wounds are cancerous. It is crucial to report any unusual lump or swelling to a physician promptly. Diagnosis typically involves a biopsy to examine the tissue under a microscope. Further tests are required to determine the exact nature of the sarcoma. The journey from noticing a swelling to receiving a definitive diagnosis can be complex but is essential.

