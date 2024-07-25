World IVF Day 2024: Five common myths and facts about In vitro fertilization

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common myths and facts about IVF.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is often considered a blessing for couples who are unable to conceive children naturally. It is a type of medical procedure that helps couples facing fertility issues such as low sperm count, blockage in the fallopian tube, endometriosis, premature ovarian failure, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), uterine fibroids, irregular periods, immune problems, cystic fibrosis, semen ejection, and enlargement of the scrotum vein (Varicocele).

What is In vitro fertilization?

When we spoke to Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, Consultant Gynecologist & Infertility Specialist, at Medicover Hospitals, she said, IVF is a complex procedure that starts by stimulating a woman’s ovaries with certain medications to encourage the production of multiple eggs. Once the eggs produced are mature, they are further retrieved from the ovaries with the help of a minor surgical procedure performed by experts. Later the eggs are combined with the sperm in the laboratory to form embryos. These embryos are transferred into a woman’s uterus. If the embryo implantation works successfully then it can potentially lead to healthy pregnancy.

Busting 5 Common Myths about IVF

Myth: IVF pregnancies lead to cesarean delivery

Fact: IVF pregnancies are similar to normal pregnancies. Whether the pregnant woman needs to undergo cesarean delivery or vaginal delivery depends on multiple factors like multiple gestation, per-pregnancy BMI, prenatal health, and current pregnancy conditions. A normal vaginal delivery is still possible even after being pregnant through IVF.

Myth: IVF is not successful for people suffering from obesity

Fact: Being overweight can still be the biggest hurdle in both processes such as conceiving through IVF or naturally. However, it is a complete myth that IVF is successful only for women who are healthy in terms of weight and not for women who are suffering from obesity due to multiple reasons.

Myth: Babies born through IVF are abnormal or have certain birth defects

Fact: Generally IVF is considered as one of the safe procedures. The chance of giving birth to a baby with certain birth defects is similar to natural pregnancy. Children born through IVF procedures are healthy and normal just like other children.

Myth: IVF is only for younger couples

Fact: Age factor plays a crucial role in determining fertility. IVF can be effective for women from all age groups, including women in their post-menopausal phase. The success rate of IVF may decline with increasing age due to a decrease in egg quality and quantity.

Myth: Eating pineapple will enhance IVF outcomes in women

Fact: This statement is baseless and there is no connection between eating pineapple or any other specific food in improving IVF outcomes.

