TikToker Zane Thadani spots Karan Johar in London, calls him 'uncle'; here's how the filmmaker reacted | WATCH

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar was recently found strolling on the streets of London. UK-based Tiktoker Zane Thadani met the filmmaker and posted a video of his interaction, which he later shared on his social media handle. In the video, he can be heard asking his fans what to call Johar, considering options like 'KJo, Karan, Karan Johar, Mr Khan, Mr Johar'. However, he ends up addressing him as 'uncle' and Karan's reaction on this is going viral on social media. He was seen shocked and slightly irritated on being called 'uncle'.

Check out the video:

''Thanks for the collab uncle #karanjohar #skit #comedy #indian #london,'' Zane wrote in the caption of his post. Karan also reshared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, ''was happy meeting you Zane!''

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the video went viral on Instagram, netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Did he come back to you?!'' ''I thought he's gonna say hi baita,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''this was worth the 15 min wait.''

Karan Johar on work front

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is having one of the best years at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz and Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill are performing well at the box office.

A couple of big projects are also in the pipeline for Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions including Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan-starrer Shankara. The production house is also behind the much-awaited flick Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It will hit theatres next year.

