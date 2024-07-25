Horoscope Today, July 26: Scorpio's martial relationship will get stronger; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 26: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 26, 2024: Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Friday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 11:31 pm tonight. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 1:32 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 2:30 pm today. Apart from this, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will remain from 11:31 pm tonight till 10:31 am tomorrow. Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurta, and Sunrise-Sunset Time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today your planned work will be completed. You will get support from family members. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you will plan to start a new work, and later on, you will benefit from it. The success level of the students of this zodiac will be higher than others. Suddenly you will get financial benefits from some source. Today the officers will be happy with you. Today you will spend your time reading a spiritual book.

Taurus

Today you can get help from someone to increase your income. You will get lucky. Your spouse can praise you for some work, this will make you happy. In the evening, you can talk to a distant relative on the phone. Many of your plans regarding work will be completed on time today. There are chances of you getting some big success. Today there will be better harmony among the members of the house. Lovemates will promise to give each other gifts.

Gemini

Today you will be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities well. Your fitness will remain intact. You will help your spouse with some work. New ways to move forward in life will open automatically. There are chances of financial gain for businessmen. You will feel like starting a new work. Today is a good day for people associated with the marketing of this zodiac. Today is going to be a good day for women, you will get the support of family members in your work.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You will see situations of economic ups and downs. The pace of business will remain normal. Today, your relationship with your parents will improve. The day is going to be good for students. Today you will make an effort to prepare for a competitive exam. Lovemates will go to a good restaurant for lunch today. People studying medicine will get advice from an experienced doctor today, which will prove to be useful for you in the future.

Leo

Today will be a normal day for you. Your confidence will increase with the help of siblings at home. You will be successful in your career. Today you should avoid postponing your work. There will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of the family. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. Today your colleagues will take your opinion over the phone to complete a task. Today you will make up your mind to buy a property.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get good opportunities for financial gain. Your health will be better. A friend may ask you for help. There will be mutual harmony with all the members of the family. Whatever work you try to do, you will be successful in that work. New happiness will come in married life. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Libra

Today will be a mixed day for you. The health of parents will be quite good. You should avoid getting into the hassle of old things today. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry over small things. There is a possibility of talking to influential people on the phone. You will get some new advice in terms of investment. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together with family members.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get relief from mental confusion, which will make you feel very relieved. You will have happy moments with family members. Marital relationships will get stronger. Today you will get to learn something new. Today your financial condition will be better. People associated with the literature of this zodiac will get some big good news today. You will establish new dimensions in your career.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will be interested in educational work. People associated with the politics of this zodiac will be successful. Today you will be successful in completing household work. You will bring changes in your career under the right plan. You will feel fit in terms of health. You will make a plan to fulfill family responsibilities with your spouse. Lovemate will go somewhere for a walk today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Sweetness will increase in your relationships. Today you will complete your work on time. If you want to start a new work, then it will be good to wait for a few days. You must listen to everyone before making any big decision in family matters. You should avoid getting into conflict with people over some matters. You will get support from your children. Relationships with friends will improve.

Aquarius

Today you will get some good news, which will keep you happy the whole day. You will take advice from a special friend over the phone to settle a long-running court case. Your respect will increase. There are chances of progress in business. You will be appreciated in the social field. Financial condition will be better than before. New opportunities to move ahead in your career will come up. There will be benefits in everyday tasks. Today your family members will agree with your words.

Pisces

Today your personality will improve. Your attachment to spirituality will increase. Today your confidence will increase. Today you will get good news from your maternal side. You will be successful in making people understand your point. Pay attention to your language while talking today, otherwise you may argue with someone. Due to changes in your routine, it will take time to complete some tasks today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, with long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

