iPhone 16 Pro models set to manufacture in India, to arrive shortly after their global launch

Apple is planning to introduce its 'Make in India' iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models in India shortly after their global launch this fall. These high-end iPhones, assembled in India, will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch through a partnership with Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The iPhone 16 will also be available on the first day of global sales in India, just like the previous year when the iPhone 15 debuted in the domestic market on the global sale day. Following this, the iPhone 16 Plus models will be made available.

Last year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus received a significant number of pre-orders, almost 50 percent more than the iPhone 14 series.

Apple export from India

Apple achieved record export numbers in India for the April-June quarter, reaching around USD 3.8 billion, attributed to the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

It's estimated that iPhone shipments in India will increase by over 20 percent this year due to domestic manufacturing support and a strong distribution network.

Apple to Support India’s NavIC

Apple has made India a significant part of its future plans, aiming to release 'Make in India' devices on the global sale day (September 22) and support ISRO-made GPS called NavIC.

Industry experts note a definite trend where Apple is attracting many first-time users for its newly-launched iPhones in India, alongside a robust sale of previous-generation devices, increasing Apple's overall market share in the country.

In the first quarter of this year, India's smartphone market saw the shipment of 34 million smartphones, and Apple achieved a record first-quarter shipment, growing by 19 percent year-on-year.

In the last fiscal year (FY24), Apple achieved around USD 8 billion in sales in India, representing a nearly 33 percent rise year-on-year. This growth momentum stems from Apple's strong brand visibility, increased manufacturing, and a focus on retail in the Indian market.

Experts note that with escalating tensions between the US and China, India provides Apple with a strategic advantage to diversify its manufacturing and revenue streams.

Inputs from IANS