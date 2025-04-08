Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 on April 16 The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 on April 16, amid opposition from political parties and Muslim organizations.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has officially become law after being passed by both houses of Parliament and receiving approval from the President. However, the legislation has sparked significant opposition from various political parties and Muslim organizations, leading them to file petitions against the bill in the Supreme Court. In response to these petitions, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for April 16 to consider the challenges against the Waqf law.

Following the passage of the bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, several political entities and Muslim groups have expressed concerns, arguing that it undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards and could negatively affect the management of Waqf properties. These concerns have led to the filing of over ten petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the new law.

In addition to the petitions, the central government has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. The caveat petition requests that the court not issue any orders or make decisions without first hearing the government's side of the argument. The government's legal move ensures that any ruling on the matter will take into account the Centre's stance before passing judgment.

The petitions against the Waqf Amendment Bill include submissions from various political and religious groups, including the DMK, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP Mohammad Javed, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), and the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, among others.

The bill has been criticized for potentially altering the functioning of Waqf boards, which manage and oversee properties dedicated for charitable and religious purposes. Critics argue that the law could centralize control over Waqf properties, reducing the influence of state Waqf boards and local communities in decision-making.

The Supreme Court's upcoming hearing on April 16 will be crucial in determining the future of the Waqf Amendment Law, as it considers the legal challenges brought by the petitioners and the government’s defense of the law.