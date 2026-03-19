Dhurandhar: The Revenge Movie Review - Ranveer Singh's film is a mix of hyper-realism and fantasy that lacks logic

Movie Name: Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: March 18, 2025

Director: Aditya Dhar

Genre: Action-Thriller

What happens when a happy and thriving family falls victim to the system? And what happens when the fire of vengeance forces a protector to turn into a predator? This the core plot of Ranveer Singh's sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, director Aditya Dhar does not present this film as just an action drama. He tells a story about layers of truth that often remain buried beneath stacks of files. The film opens with an emotional jolt as Ranveer Singh's character steps into a quagmire where the only escape route leads either to death or to absolute triumph. As the journey begins in the streets of Allahabad and reaches the dangerous Lyari district of Karachi, the audience holds its breath. The film blends the terror of the underworld's Big Boss with the raging chaos of gang wars and leaves viewers wondering whether they are witnessing truth or an illusion disguised as reality.

With Sanjay Dutt's imposing presence, Ranveer Singh's raw intensity and a mystery that brews across the border for twenty years, the film reveals new layers at every turn and keeps the audience engaged until the end. Here the enemy is not just the terrorist standing in front of you. The real enemy moves through the corridors of power and the dark depths of the underworld at the same time. Will Hamza preserve his true identity or will he become another pawn in this bloody game? Prepare yourself for a cinematic experience where every face hides a mask and every twist brings another explosion.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's opening

The film begins at a powerful moment that leaves the audience emotionally shaken. The story revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi played by Ranveer Singh, who comes from a disciplined military background. A land dispute destroys a happy family. A brutal crime against two sisters and the murder of their father create a tragic turning point that gives the film a strong and serious opening. Director Aditya Dhar succeeds in showing the burning desire for revenge inside Jaskirat. After he kills twelve people, authorities imprison him and place him on the radar of Ajay Sanyal. This moment gives the film the tone of a thriller. At first the audience expects a deep and carefully constructed espionage saga, but as the story progresses the narrative starts getting tangled in its own complexity.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's expanding narrative

The screenplay moves from Chakia in Allahabad to the infamous Lyari district of Karachi. The film introduces real life figures like Atiq Ahmed under fictionalised names such as Atif Ahmed and tries to depict the illegal trade of drugs and weapons. In the second chapter the story moves to Lyari in Pakistan, where gang wars between Baloch and Arshad Pappu groups and the Lyari operation unfold. Until this point the film maintains strong momentum, but soon the story begins to swing between hyper realism and pure fiction.

The rise of Hamza played by Ranveer Singh and his transformation into the uncrowned king of Karachi after joining hands with Nawaz Shafiq, a character inspired by Nawaz Sharif, sounds thrilling on paper. On screen however the idea appears unrealistic. The film tries to connect every major event in India and Pakistan through a single thread. After some time this idea becomes difficult for the audience to accept. Violence fills the film with constant gunfights, explosions and bloodshed. Some viewers may enjoy this intensity while others may find it overwhelming.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's screenplay and direction

Director Aditya Dhar had set high expectations with his previous work, but here the film struggles to maintain that standard. The biggest weakness lies in the second half. The powerful build up before the interval collapses afterwards. The narrative stretches unnecessarily and slows the pace which may test the audience's patience.

Another major issue is the film's logic. The story presents several rumours and conspiracy theories often associated with online misinformation as if they are established facts. The film shows direct involvement of the central government in Atiq Ahmed's assassination and depicts high ranking officials such as Ajit Doval interacting directly with the Uttar Pradesh Police. These ideas push the limits of cinematic freedom. Instead of reflecting reality the film creates a confusing narrative that randomly connects unrelated events.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge performances

The performances deliver mixed results. Ranveer Singh receives significant screen time throughout the film. He makes a strong impact in the early scenes as a grieving son and later as an aggressive agent. However his performance loses some depth in the middle portion where the character demands more maturity and restraint. Certain moments lack the gravitas expected from a seasoned actor in such a dark role. Still his action sequences and dialogue delivery carry his trademark high energy.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi emerge as the real scene stealers. These actors prove how powerful a short performance can be. Sanjay Dutt adds weight and authority to the narrative while Arjun Rampal strengthens the story's structure. R Madhavan unfortunately receives very little screen time which may disappoint his fans. Sara Arjun shows controlled emotional depth in her brief role. Saumya Tandon appears in a cameo that revolves around a single slap and gives her very little to do. Yami Gautam appears as a nurse in a cameo and participates in an important mission. Her presence adds shock value but the screenplay introduces her abruptly without strong justification. Danish, who plays Uzair Baloch, receives a weakly written character with little impact. Akshaye Khanna appears only in photographs and in a coffin during a funeral scene, which feels like a wasted opportunity.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge technical aspects

Technically the film looks impressive. The cinematography captures the narrow lanes of Lyari and the chaotic gang wars in a way that pulls the audience into that environment. The visuals look rich and polished and give the film the scale of a big budget international thriller. The VFX work also stands out especially in sequences that recreate old Karachi or large scale gang conflicts. Unfortunately strong technical work cannot completely compensate for a weak story.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's music and background score

The background score remains one of the film's strengths. The composer uses sound effectively to match the mood of each scene. Emotional sequences receive soft and touching music while the action scenes explode with loud and energetic beats. However none of the songs stay memorable after the film ends. Most of the tracks rely on remixes of older songs including the Arabic hit Didi and the popular Hindi number Tamma Tamma.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's illogical climax

The climax attempts to deliver several big revelations but fails to leave a strong impact. The portrayal of Bade Saheb, a character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim, as a helpless man on life support weakens the suspense created earlier in the film. The storyline about Jamil Jamali, an agent who supposedly works undercover for forty five years, and the slow poisoning plot involving Dawood feels exaggerated and overly dramatic.

The film also tries to justify demonetisation through a fictional mission called Operation Green Leaf and presents it as the only way to intercept counterfeit currency. This idea makes the narrative feel one sided and preachy.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge verdict

Dhurandhar 2 is an ambitious film that ultimately struggles under its own weight. It features a talented cast, impressive technical work and a strong background score. However the story lacks a logical and tightly structured screenplay. The film blurs the line between reality and fiction so much that the audience may feel confused.

Fans of Ranveer Singh who enjoy larger than life action thrillers may still find entertainment here. But viewers looking for a grounded and realistic espionage drama may leave disappointed. The film tries to connect major events from the past decade through a fictional narrative that looks grand on the surface but lacks deeper substance.

Hence, Dhurandhar: The Revenge only deserves 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Movie Review: No weak links, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller roars with a strong cast and writing

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