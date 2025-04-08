Live PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Punjab Kings host Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025. PBKS and CSK lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Live updates :PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 latest updates
7:19 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live: Impact subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj
7:10 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
7:07 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live: Ruturaj Gaikwad at toss!
We were looking to bat first as well, pretty dry wicket, new conditions for us and we need to adapt as soon as possible. We have been bowling pretty well but we have conceded more than 15 runs an over twice in an innings, hopefully we can improve on that. Same team for us. Me batting at 3 gives a bit more balance to our squad, it was decided during the auction time and hoping our openers will come good today. We have always been behind the game in the powerplay, it's just about going there and enjoying yourselves.
7:05 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live: Shreyas Iyer at toss!
We are going to have a bat first, it's simply because we had a discussion how our batting lineup is and we need to make the best use of it. In the last game, the dew wasn't that much but that's not in our control but we need to back out strengths. We are going in with the same team. We have got really good bowlers in our team but it's important how use use them on a given occasion. The last game the ball wasn't turning very much, got to give credit to the Rajasthan batsmen as well.
7:01 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Toss update!
PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first.
6:58 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS and CSK squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
6:40 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live: Punjab host Chennai!!
Punjab Kings head to their home as they host a struggling Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025. With one win in their four matches, CSK are in a tough spot in the tournament. Meanwhile, Punjab have two wins in their three outings. Follow for the latest updates on the match.
