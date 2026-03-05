Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong district; search operation on

New Delhi:

A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing from radar, said Guwahati Defence PRO on Thursday, adding that a search operation has been launched to find its whereabouts.

Preliminary information suggest that the Su-30 MKI, which is a 4.5 generation aircraft, had gone missing around 7 pm while performing a sortie in the Karbi Anglong district. Some reports suggest that the aircraft has crashed and the locals had even heard a loud explosion.

However, the Indian Air Force or the Ministry of Defence is yet to confirm this. Meanwhile, the pilot is also missing, and a search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Su-30 MKI crash in Nashik

In June 2024, a similar incident had happened after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI had gone missing in Maharashtra's Nashik district. According to the air force, the aircraft had crashed near Shirasgaon village of Nifad tehsil, but the pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject safely.

Though, the pilot (Wing Commander Bokil) had suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) hospital for treatment. According to officials, the aircraft, which was undergoing flight testing after an overhaul, had crashed due to a technical error.

About Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a two-seater, twinjet 4.5 generation aircraft that is used for air superiority. It is developed by Russia's Sukhoi and is built indigenously by the HAL in India. The Su-30s, which have a range of around 3,000 km and can even fire Brahmos, form the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

At present, the India Air Force operates around 270 Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs. India is also planning the major modernisation programme for the Su-30s, which is called 'Super Sukhoi'. Under this, Su-30s will be upgraded with AESA radar, new avionics, advanced electronic warfare systems and improved weapons.